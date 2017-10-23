Language Scientific Inc. Moves Corporate Headquarters

Our new headquarters will enable us to continue this pattern of growth and allow for further expansion of our current product offerings.

Language Scientific's new location will provide its growing life science translation departments an environment for better employee collaboration and continued hiring. "We have seen significant growth at Language Scientific in the past few years, which has included the addition of our patient data translation practice and endpoint adjudication translation practice," says Sharon Blank, CEO of Language Scientific.

For 18 years Language Scientific has provided high quality industry expert translation services for companies in the pharmaceutical, clinical research and medical device industries. “Since founding Language Scientific in 1999, we have not wavered in our mission to provide the highest quality scientific and technical translation services, “ says Leonid Fridman, President of Language Scientific. “Our new headquarters will allow for us to further expand our fully customizable globalization services and continue serving our clients in the Life Sciences.“

As a full service language service provider Language Scientific offers a wide portfolio of services including translation, software and multimedia localization, linguistic validation and cognitive debriefing among others customizable language solutions. Language Scientific specializes in providing scientific and technical translation services in over 215 languages and has earned independent ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17100:2015 certifications.

Language Scientific’s new corporate headquarters is located at 101 Station Landing, Suite 500, Medford, MA 02155. The company’s main phone number will remain the same – 617-621-0940 – as will all email addresses.

About Language Scientific, Inc.®

Language Scientific, Inc. is a US-based globalization company specializing in medical, scientific and technical language services and solutions with a record of more than 17 years of excellence in all the European, Asian, Middle Eastern, African and American languages. Language Scientific serves more than 1,500 clients in the biopharmaceutical, medical device and engineering industries, from Fortune 500 companies to small emerging companies. Our specialization, focus, innovation and customer-centered attitude have earned us the trust of many of the world’s best science, technology, healthcare, bio-medical, clinical research and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit our website or email: info@languagescientific.com

Certifications

ISO 9001:2008

ISO 17100:2015

ASTM F2575-06

ASTM F2089-01