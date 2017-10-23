The Money Source's SIME software campaign is being unveiled at the Mortgage Bankers Association's annual conference. Your borrower portfolio is your most valuable asset, and you should be able to take a pulse on it at any given moment – from recorded customer calls to delinquency reports, to loan details. No more waiting on your subservicer – now SIME delivers everything in real time.

New York-based The Money Source Inc. unveils its new subservicing solution, SIME (pronounced Sim-mee) – Servicing Intelligence Made Easy – at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Annual conference today in Denver with a unique advertising campaign that stands out from the crowd. A 40-person street team comprised of people on foot and in pedicabs are branded across town, educating attendees on its revolutionary new subservicing offering, SIME, unlike anything on the market today.

Not only does the campaign play up the pronunciation of the unique name “SIME” with tongue-in-cheek memes on street team t-shirts, pedicabs, and flyers, but the SIME street team is also showcasing the power of SIME’s on-demand portal using iPads. SIME offers a totally transparent subservicing platform in real time backed by the best people with features including:



Complete loan details with drill-down visibility

Intuitive real-time dashboards for at-a-glance decision-making

Easy-to-create reports

Ability to see all documents sent to borrowers

See all notes/communications between the client and servicing staff

Integrated Borrower Portal for making payments, calling support, and seeing loan details

Payment trends to mitigate delinquencies before they happen

A highly trained customer service team dedicated to each lender’s portfolio

Many additional features, including recorded call review, custom queries, and administrative hierarchy for greater control

“I know the challenges facing lenders using subservicing technology because that used to be me,” said Ali Vafai, President of The Money Source. “Your borrower portfolio is your most valuable asset, and you should be able to take a pulse on it at any given moment – from recorded customer calls to delinquency reports, to loan details. No more waiting on your subservicer – now SIME delivers everything in real time.”

The Money Source recently commissioned a survey among lenders and uncovered the dissatisfaction that exists today with subservicing options. In fact, 89% of lenders equated turning over their customer portfolio to their subservicer as the equivalent to handing over a newborn baby to a pack of wolves.

“In its first six months, SIME has dramatically decreased delinquencies by 27% and increased loan modifications in one client’s $20B portfolio,” Vafai further explained. “We continue to see dramatic decreases in delinquencies and increases in converting those quickly to loan modifications, helping protect our clients’ borrowers.”

SIME’s powerful campaign and dedication to lenders makes SIME a technology and service offering to watch heading into 2018. To learn more about SIME and the subservicing offering, visit getSIME.com.

About SIME.

The world of subservicing just got disrupted. Our totally transparent subservicing platform in real time, SIME, stands for: Servicing Intelligence Made Easy. SIME provides full transparency into your loan portfolio while providing oversight tools you can rely on. For more information on SIME, http://www.getSIME.com.

About The Money Source Inc.

The Money Source Inc. is a leading, national financial services and mortgage company that has been recognized with “Company of the Year” (Financial Services) and “Management Team of the Year” distinctions by the Stevie Awards. The Money Source’s CEO, Darius Mirshahzadeh, was named one of the top CEOs in the country by Glassdoor. The company has offices across the U.S., including Melville, NY; Concord and Santa Ana, CA; Meriden, CT; Tempe and Phoenix, AZ; and Dallas, TX.

For more information on The Money Source Inc., visit: TheMoneySource.com