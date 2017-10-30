ShimmerScreen can be utilized to create dynamic room dividers, area separators, partitions, window treatments, modern curtains, and more. “Hunter Douglas has over 80 years of experience bringing breakthrough architectural and design products like ShimmerScreen to market, and we expect both partners to benefit from this agreement.”

Hunter Douglas Hospitality, a division of Hunter Douglas N.V., and the global leader in window coverings, has entered into a distribution partnership with American manufacturer Ball Chain Manufacturing Co. Hunter Douglas Hospitality will serve as the exclusive distributor of Ball Chain’s ShimmerScreen® decorative metal ball chain curtains for the U.S. hotel and hospitality market, adding a premier architectural product to its hospitality offering. And, among other benefits, bringing field measure and installation services to the ShimmerScreen customers through its installer network.

According to Jennifer Lamonte, vice president of Hunter Douglas Hospitality, “This partnership was a natural progression of our decades-long relationship with Ball Chain Manufacturing, a trusted vendor to many Hunter Douglas divisions. We’re thrilled to offer ShimmerScreen to our customers, while helping Ball Chain to fortify its market presence and expand its internal sales team’s capabilities through our relationships in the hospitality industry.”

A favorite of the architectural and design world since it was introduced in 2002, ShimmerScreen’s revolutionary style and functionality make it a perfect addition to Hunter Douglas Hospitality’s product offering. Custom fitted according to individual specifications and available in a variety of finishes, shapes, sizes and colors, ShimmerScreen can be utilized to create dynamic room dividers, area separators, partitions, window treatments, modern curtains, and more, and it has been featured in the world’s finest retail shops, restaurants, clubs, hotels and stadiums, as well as in theatrical productions and films.

“The agreement with Hunter Douglas Hospitality is extremely important to Ball Chain’s expansion strategy,” said Ball Chain executive vice president Bill Taubner, who manages the family company along with his two brothers. “Hunter Douglas has over 80 years of experience bringing breakthrough architectural and design products like ShimmerScreen to market, and we expect both partners to benefit from this agreement.”

For more about Hunter Douglas Hospitality and ShimmerScreen, visit http://www.HDhospitality.com

About Hunter Douglas Hospitality

With its head office in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and a management office in Lucerne, Switzerland, Hunter Douglas N.V. is a Dutch multinational corporation comprised of 153 companies, with 64 manufacturing and 89 assembly operations in more than 100 countries. Hunter Douglas Hospitality, a trusted resource in the hospitality trade, is an integral part of the Hunter Douglas group. Based in Chicago, Illinois and Las Vegas, Nevada, Hunter Douglas Hospitality works closely with designers on projects ranging from hotels, resorts and casinos, to healthcare facilities, retail locations, restaurant environments and many other commercial properties. With its recycling heritage, Hunter Douglas has a distinguished record of environmental responsibility and promotes sustainability initiatives in its operations.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Family owned and operated since 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of high quality metal ball chain, attachments and accessories. The company is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York and is the only remaining U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain. Ball Chain has a long-standing history of designing and fabricating innovative products, while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® curtains, the company further diversified offerings with the launch of Logotags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including “green business” certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for meeting quality management standards as well as the broader needs of society.