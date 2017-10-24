Science Inc. Launches Financial Information Service ICO Watchdog

Science Inc., the disruptive media, marketing and brand building company that creates, invests, acquires and scales successful digital businesses, today launches its newest portfolio company ICO Watchdog, a financial information service and trusted community for cryptocurrency and initial coin offering (ICO) investors.

ICO Watchdog offers notifications of ICOs, making secure updates around blockchain-based currencies and smart contracts timely and easily accessible. The service can be programmed to follow any cryptocurrency and notify users when there is significant movement in price or volume and upcoming sales. Users can also receive trading and ICOs alerts, so they can anticipate the exact moment new cryptocurrencies begin trading or when ICOs go on sale. Currently, the free service is offered through Slack, Messenger, and Telegram, with more platforms offering the alerts later this year.

“Τhe cryptocurrency marketplace has made it possible for investors around the world to develop and trade programmable assets and digital currencies,” said Shaun Newsum, founder & CEO of ICO Watchdog. “Smart contracts are enabling a new breed of applications without requiring trust in a centralized third party, so keeping constant watch on cryptocurrency investments is a crucial component in finding success in the marketplace. We are thrilled to be part of the Science Blockchain team.”

ICO Watchdog’s current and future products are a part of a larger strategic roadmap. By analyzing hundreds of data points for any given cryptocurrency, ICO Watchdog will enable investors to evaluate opportunities with a rich-set of data analytics at their fingertips. At the core, investors will be able to automatically and easily assign scores to each ICO based on their own risk profile.

“As the emergent and volatile cryptocurrency marketplace expands, fraud is getting harder to detect,” said Mike Jones, co-founder & CEO of Science Inc. “ICO Watchdog is an important tool for investors as it offers rigorous vetting and expert analysis of cryptocurrencies in real-time, eliminating scams in the marketplace.”

ICO Watchdog is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. To learn more visit icowatchdog.com.

About ICO Watchdog

About Science Inc.

