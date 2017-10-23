We use our quality management system, certified not only to ISO 9001 but also to ISO 13485 and ISO 17100, as a key driver for our ongoing process improvement.

Idem Translations, Inc., a provider of translation and localization services to the life sciences industry, is proud to announce the upgrade of its quality management system to ISO 9001:2015 following an audit by Orion Registrar, Inc. ISO 9001, the international standard for quality management system requirements, helps organizations function more efficiently and improve customer satisfaction by establishing reliable processes and improving them year over year. An emphasis on risk-based thinking and clearer language for service organizations are key elements of the 2015 revision.

“The increased emphasis on risk management in ISO 9001 aligns very closely with Idem’s ethos,” notes Jessica Alexander, Idem’s Vice President of Quality and Operations. “We seek to take the risk out of translations for our clients by providing accurate translations that expand their global reach. This is vital to any organization, but is especially important when patient safety is at stake.”

Focused on serving the needs of quality-minded organizations in the life sciences sector, Idem’s quality management system has been continuously certified to the ISO 9001 standard since 2003.

“Idem endeavors not simply to meet our clients’ expectations but to exceed them,” adds Mariam Nayiny, the president of Idem Translations. “As a result, we are truly a ‘quality-oriented organization’ and we work hard to improve our level of service each year. We use our quality management system, certified not only to ISO 9001 but also to ISO 13485 and ISO 17100, as a key driver for our ongoing process improvement. We want to make satisfied customers even happier with their next project.”

About Idem Translations

Founded in 1983, Idem Translations, Inc. is a full-service provider of translation and localization services. Idem specializes in certified translations for medical device, biomedical, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as other organizations and entities working in the life sciences sector, such as contract research organizations, healthcare research centers, and institutional review boards. The company is a WBENC-certified, women-owned business and holds certifications to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2003, and ISO 17100:2015. http://www.idemtranslations.com

About Orion Registrar

Orion was founded in 1994 by auditors who realized a need and came together to provide the most professional and fair certification service possible. Orion is accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and committed to providing third party certification services that meet or exceed the needs and expectations of their customers. Orion looks at the relationships with their clients as investments of time and excellence. They are proud of these clients and the hard work they have done to become certified, thereby improving service, quality, and overall value in their field. http://www.orion4value.com