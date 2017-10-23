www.vcgfl.com “The ALS Association and Florida Chapter are doing a tremendous job and we’re honored to support their massive research efforts,” says Stephen Shanton, president and CEO of Venture Construction Group of Florida, founder of the Shanton ALS Foundation.

Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is the Presenting Sponsor of the ALS Association Florida Chapter Miami-Dade Walk to Defeat ALS® in Miami on Oct. 21 at Tropical Park located at 7900 SW 40 St. Registration took place at 8 a.m. and the walk kicked off at 10 a.m. Over 50 teams signed up for the event. Venture staff and crews participated in the walk and volunteered throughout the event. The ALS Association Florida Chapter offers comprehensive support and resources for persons diagnosed with ALS, their families and caregivers. The chapter provides services and assistance to clients and members of their support network struggling with issues related to ALS. All services and programs provided are free of charge and funded solely through Chapter fundraising efforts. Learn at http://www.alsafl.org.

“The ALS Association and Florida Chapter are doing a tremendous job and we’re honored to support their massive research efforts. For all of those fighting this battle, we are committed to supporting research and advancement of ALS treatments. I lost my father to ALS in 2012. He was a fighter every step of the way. I’ll always admire his gift of giving back, an important trait he instilled in me,” says Stephen Shanton, president and CEO of Venture Construction Group of Florida, founder of the Shanton ALS Foundation.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is The ALS Association’s largest annual event. Funds raised have a direct impact on the advancements of global ALS research and public policy initiatives aimed at finding treatments and a cure for the disease. Established in 1985, The ALS Association is the only national non-profit organization fighting Lou Gehrig’s Disease on every front. By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships, The Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. With the world’s largest ALS research program, The ALS Association is active in more than 150 labs around the globe.

About Venture Construction Group of Florida

Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout the state of Florida. Specializing in industrial/ commercial projects, VCGFL assists property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels and business complexes with general contractor services, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. VCGFL won the prestigious Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers in the U.S., Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, and is the proud recipient of the 2017 FRSA S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Stuart, and Tampa, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL carries the industry’s leading accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor, Platinum Preferred Certified Contractor with the National Insurance Restoration Council, Windstorm Insurance Network WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, WIND Certified Fellow®, Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors, Certified Member of the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA), Certified Member of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA), Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor and Duro-Last Certified Contractor. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.vcgfl.com.

