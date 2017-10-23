RxTran Inc. Moves Corporate Headquarters

This move will allow for our pharmacy language team to be able continue its pattern of growth and allow us to further expand on the pharmacy language solutions that we currently provide.

Since RxTran’s inception in 2009, it has worked with pharmacists, computer scientists, and computational linguists to enable pharmacists to print prescription information for non-English speaking patients directly onto their prescription labels, as well as provide on demand phone interpreting services. RxTran’s new location will provide its growing team an environment for better employee collaboration and continued hiring. “This move will allow for our pharmacy language team to be able continue its pattern of growth and allow us to further expand on the pharmacy language solutions that we currently provide,” says Sharon Blank, CEO of Language Scientific.

RxTran’s primary focus is delivering its online library of pre-translated prescription drug information (directions for use (SIGs), auxiliary warning labels and patient education sheets), which is available to print, directly onto prescription labels or in supplemental forms, and distribute to LEP patients.

RxTran’s new corporate headquarters can be found at 101 Station Landing, Suite 500, Medford, MA 02155. The company’s main phone number will remain the same – 617-621-0940 – as will all email addresses.

About RxTran

RxTran provides pharmacies with language services, offering an online library of pre-translated written prescription drug information in 17 foreign languages and phone interpreting of verbal instructions into over 150 languages. For more information, visit: http://www.RxTran.com or email: info(at)rxtran(dot)com.