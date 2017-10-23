TrailerVision Digital Display Network Since its launch in 2008, TrailerVision™ digital displays provide engaging entertainment content to movie goers nationwide.

Vision Media, the entertainment industry’s leader of physical and digital media management, has entered into a sales agreement with National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network, for NCM to represent advertising inventory on the TrailerVision™ digital lobby network in 43 locations, including select B&B Theatres, Bow Tie Cinemas, Celebration! Cinemas/Loeks, Infinity Theatres, Odyssey Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group, Santikos Theatres, Schuylkill Mall Theatres, Inc./ King Theatres, Southern Theatres, and Texas Cinemas movie theaters.

The TrailerVision™ digital lobby network is the first choice of Hollywood studios to play trailers and pre-release promotional content targeted to consumers in the lobby environment. With portrait-oriented displays set at eye level in strategic locations in or near concession areas, TrailerVision™ units are highly effective and engaging. Vision Media’s proprietary software platform manages all facets of playing both video and audio, and its dynamic playlist functionality allows for advertisers to know their targeted content is effectively playing to the right audience.

Vision Media will continue to partner with Hollywood studios to bring trailer content onto TrailerVision™, and now NCM can help advertisers use that content to reach movie audiences.

“Since its launch in 2008, TrailerVision™ digital displays provide engaging entertainment content to movie goers nationwide. Studios continue to leverage our displays to reach movie going public with trailers and engaging animated motion posters,” said Joe Ross, President Global Sales at Vision Media. “We are thrilled to be working with NCM and its cadre of national and local sales professionals.”

“We’re excited to be able to give brands the chance to leverage the excitement of movie trailers in our NCM network theater lobbies through this new relationship with Vision Media,” said National CineMedia (NCM)’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Felenstein. “TrailerVision™ is a great extension to our existing Lobby Entertainment Network (LEN) and other cinema lobby offerings, and it gives us a new way to help advertisers bring the movie theater lobby to life and reach our valuable moviegoing audience.”

###

About Vision Media

Vision Media, headquartered in Valencia, CA, is the leading provider of Physical and Digital Media Management to the Entertainment Industry worldwide. World class physical asset management, concessions, fulfillment and distribution services coupled with premier digital content technology solutions. Vision’s digital consumer engagement solutions include the Cinema Scene Digital Media network, digital signage solutions, consumer analytics and is a founding member of the One Network Alliance with Barco. Vision is backed by CenterGate Capital, an Austin-based private equity investment firm. http://www.visionmedia.com