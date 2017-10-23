Honcker, Inc., the only car leasing marketplace where a consumer can lease a car in just three swipes on their mobile device and have it delivered the next day, today announced that it has closed a seed financing round led by Evolution Corporate Advisors, with participation from Lead Edge Capital. Consumers can now lease cars utilizing the Honcker app for delivery in eight states from more than 200 dealers that are participating in its marketplace. Honcker is the only place where consumers can get an actual lease price, and complete the transaction from start to finish. Proceeds from this financing will be used to expand Honcker’s dealership network and geographic footprint, grow its customer base and develop more features to streamline the car-leasing experience.

“Consumers never need to visit a dealer again to lease a car. Honcker is disrupting the traditional leasing experience for customers while digitally extending the rooftops of its dealer-partners,” said Gregg Smith, founding partner of Evolution Corporate Advisors.

Since launching on iOS and in the app store in 2016 with a focus on New York, Honcker is now delivering vehicles to consumers in eight states, with more on the way to fully leverage and utilize the company’s network of more than 200 dealer-partners.

“Honcker is revolutionizing the automotive industry by bringing the entire car leasing process online - from selection to pricing to closing - and providing a seamless lease execution process that can be completed by a consumer in just minutes from the convenience of their own home on their mobile device,” stated Nathan Hecht, founder and CEO of Honcker. “This injection of capital from our new value-added partners will now allow us to truly step on the gas.”

Beyond its simplified leasing process, Honcker offers customers transparent, exact pricing. More than 30,000 vehicles from 20 manufacturers are currently available for immediate lease on the Honcker app.

About Honcker:

Honcker is the first digital auto leasing marketplace where consumers can price and lease a car in three swipes on their mobile device and have it delivered to their door from a local dealer. For the first time ever, lessees can get an exact price on the car they want and complete the transaction in minutes from anywhere using their phone. Launched in 2016, Brooklyn-based Honcker is currently delivering cars in the New York Tri State Area, Los Angeles, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Florida. Plans for expansion are underway, bringing Honcker's convenience and unbeatable prices to new cities. For more information visit http://www.honcker.com.