Villanova University today announced it has selected ANC to install a new video display and audio system within Finneran Pavilion, the new home of Wildcat men's & women's basketball.

"Villanova University is proud of our elite men's and women's basketball programs and aim to create a world class environment for our athletes, students, and fans," said Mark Jackson, Director of Athletics, Villanova University. "The new Finneran Pavilion will be equipped with industry leading technology to create a best-in-class atmosphere."

The new video display system is comprised of 1,700 sq. ft. of LED that is part of the larger renovation project to improve the former Pavilion, which will reopen in time for the start of the 2018-2019 season. The video display system includes a main video display measuring 17.64' high by 23.94' wide and a unique suspended ring display that offers fans 360 degrees of interactive content. The full video display system includes:



One main 6mm video display measuring 17.64' high by 23.94' wide.

One 6mm suspended LED ring display measuring 3.15' high by 86.93’ wide.

Four 6mm corner LED video displays measuring 8.82’ high by 15.75' wide.

One 10mm LED ribbon measuring 2.62' high by 91.34' wide.

Two 6mm LED video displays at the Nevin Fieldhouse measuring 8.92' high by 15.75' wide.

The video display system will be controlled by ANC's award-winning vSOFT™ operating system, while ANC will provide the University with graphic design and operations support. The complete technology upgrade by ANC includes new television displays, video, scoring, and matrix displays, video production systems, sound reinforcement system, and broadcast system. ANC and Villanova have partnered with architectural firm EwingCole and construction management firm Hunter Roberts Construction Group on the project.

"The renovation to Finneran Pavilion will provide a new type of game-day environment for Villanova students, faculty, staff, alumni, and fans," said Jerry Cifarelli Jr., Vice President, Sales and Business Development, ANC. "We are excited to expand our partnership with the University by integrating our newest technology solutions that will deliver an immersive experience."

ANC and Villanova University have been partners for the past ten years, with ANC managing the University's courtside signage. The expanded partnership with Villanova builds upon ANC's presence in Philadelphia, with long standing partnerships with Wells Fargo Center, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania, and several commercial properties with Brandywine Realty.

ANC

ANC, a Learfield Company, provides integrated signage, design, and marketing solutions to sports, entertainment, retail, and transportation facilities. Among ANC’s recent projects include the Seattle Mariners (largest HD video display in MLB); Los Angeles Dodgers (most pixels per square foot in MLB); Cleveland Cavaliers (largest center-hung in the United States); Fulton Center (largest digital media network in a New York City transportation center); Westfield World Trade Center (iconic digital media network); University of Notre Dame (first video board at Notre Dame Stadium); and University of Texas (4th largest video board in college football).