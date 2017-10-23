The Terrace, Hotel Valencia Santana Row "These rankings reinforce the appeal of our dedication to "Timeless Hospitality" and support our commitment to creating hotels with a keen sense of place, thoughtful amenities, timeless design, and attentive service," says Doyle Graham, Jr. President & CEO.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. All of Valencia Group’s full service hotels were named to the prestigious list, and two properties – Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio and Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA – ranked #1 in their respective markets.

Scoring 95.79/100 Hotel Valencia Riverwalk was #2 among the Top 15 Hotels in Texas, while Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE placed #11 with a 93.25/100. Hotel Valencia Santana Row was #10 on the Top 25 Hotels in Northern California list with a score of 95.06/100.

“We are thrilled that all of our full service hotels in our award-winning collection were recognized by discerning travelers for this prestigious honor,” said Doyle Graham, Jr., President and CEO of Valencia Group. “These rankings reinforce the appeal of our dedication to ‘Timeless Hospitality’ and support our commitment to creating hotels with a keen sense of place, thoughtful amenities, timeless design and attentive service.”

Graham is the visionary and thought-leader behind building the Valencia Group hotel collection and attributes much of the company’s success to its unique management approach and efficient cost structure which have made the Valencia Group a leading market performer with consistent customer satisfaction ratings above the 90th percentile.

Over 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines and 195 airports.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor in Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on October 24, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online, at http://www.CNTraveler.com/rca.

About Valencia Group

Houston-based Valencia Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Group portfolio currently includes the Valencia brands: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA and Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX. The Sorella brand includes Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE in Houston, TX by developer Midway. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX and Midway and Valencia Group’s Cavalry Court in College Station, TX. Recent openings in 2017 include: Midway and Valencia Group’s The George™ in College Station, TX and Midway’s Hotel Alessandra in Houston, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciagroup.com

About Condé Nast Traveler

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 4 Webby Awards since 2015.