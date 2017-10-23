Brian’s background and skills will help PrismHR continue growing quickly and effectively.

PrismHR, the leading provider of software for human resource outsourcing (HRO) service providers, announced that Brian Unruh has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of human resources, PrismHR provides comprehensive software solutions for professional employer organizations (PEOs) and administrative service organizations (ASOs). PrismHR helps HROs save time, improve productivity, mitigate risk and grow their businesses more effectively than other HCM software providers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the company and leadership team,” said Gary Noke, President and CEO. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business. Brian’s background and skills will help PrismHR continue growing quickly and effectively.”

“Within the HCM market, PrismHR is, far and away, the leader for HRO software, and has seen outstanding growth in the past 3 years,” said Unruh. “It is an extremely exciting time to join the company. I’m looking forward to helping the team continue its phenomenal track record.”

At PrismHR, Unruh leads financial, legal and corporate operations as well as human resources. He also guides a range of key business initiatives. Prior to joining PrismHR, Unruh worked at Endurance International Group for more than 5 years, during which time the company went public and grew to more than $1 billion in revenue. He held a range of senior leadership positions, most recently as CEO of a web hosting business, helping millions of small and medium-sized businesses succeed online. Previously, Unruh was the CFO at Dotster when it was acquired by Endurance in 2011.

Throughout his career, Unruh helped lead numerous technology companies including Merant plc (acquired by Serena Software), InFocus, and Tektronix. He began his career as a Certified Public Accountant with Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration degree from Oregon State University.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resource outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) to deliver world-class HR, benefits and payroll to small and medium-sized businesses. PrismHR powers more than 80,000 organizations, delivering payroll, benefits and HR to greater than 2 million worksite employees and processing over $55 billion in payroll each year.