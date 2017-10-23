New logo TTMT.jpg

Midas is stepping up in support of the community by donating one meal to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief charity, for each tire installed in its stores through Dec. 31, 2017.* In addition, to help spread the word, the company will donate one meal when someone posts a photo of a tire to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the #1Tire1Meal hashtag.

The tire-focused outreach is an extension of Midas’ Drive Out Hunger program, which, since November 2014, provided more than one million meals as a result of donations by the company, as well as through “food raising” efforts by franchisees, their employees and customers. Many Midas dealers donate $1 for every oil change in their stores and run food drives in their waiting rooms, and shop teams periodically volunteer at local food banks, including the 42-store employee-owned, Davenport, Iowa-headquartered organization overseen by its president, Alan Mahrt.

In the past two years, Mahrt’s group has donated over $150,000 to local food banks. When Midas and its franchisees conducted a 25-stop, coast-to-coast food drive in 2015, his five Kansas City, Missouri, stores collected more than four tons of food.

“Drive Out Hunger offers us an opportunity to reach out and assist the communities where our customers live and where we do business—and our franchisees have stepped up,” said Brian LePorin, Midas Marketing Vice President. “At Midas, we have set ourselves the goal of being Always a Touch Better, and Alan and his team, along with numerous other franchisees, are living up to those standards through their commitment to Drive Out Hunger.”

1Tire1Meal is a great fit for Midas. The 61-year-old brand, which forged its reputation in the 1950s and 1960s through speedy muffler installation, today offers an extensive range of services, including tires, which now accounts for three times as much business for Midas as mufflers and exhaust. The famous car-care provider, which in 2012 joined the family of brands owned by Florida-based TBC Corporation, a tire industry giant, is taking steps toward becoming the future new home for premium tires across North America, including Michelin, BFGoodrich, Goodyear and Cooper Tire.

*$1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Midas guarantees a minimum donation of $150,000 to Feeding America and member food banks from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018. For full details visit midas.com/driveouthunger

About Midas

Midas is one of the world’s largest providers of automotive services, offering brake, tire, maintenance, exhaust, steering and suspension services at more than 2,100 franchised, licensed and company-owned Midas shops in 13 countries, including nearly 1,300 in the United States and Canada. For more information visit midas.com.

About Feeding America

The Feeding America network responds to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need. It provides more food to children, families and seniors than any other charitable organization—more than four billion meals each year. To find the Feeding America food bank in your area, visit feedingamerica.org.