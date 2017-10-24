Attorney N. Diane Holmes Education about breast cancer is important because early detection is the key to a cure. Raising money is critical to fund life-saving research.

Attorney N. Diane Holmes, founder of the N. Diane Holmes, P.A. Family Law Group, on Saturday, October 28, will be leading the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, which raises awareness and money to save lives from breast cancer. The event takes place at 7 a.m. at Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., Orlando, FL.

“Education about breast cancer is important because early detection is the key to a cure. Raising money is critical to fund life-saving research,” said Holmes, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Additionally, Holmes, who has led the walk many times in the past, has been its top individual fundraiser the past few years. Money raised at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, 24/7 information and support, prevention and early detection initiatives, and much more.

To make a donation to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, please visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=strides_donate_now.

About N. Diane Holmes, N. Diane Holmes, P.A. Family Law Group

N. Diane Holmes has been practicing family law in Central Florida for more than 30 years. She is board certified in marital and family law, and holds the impressive distinction as the first woman lawyer in Central Florida who has earned the designation as a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Practice areas of N. Diane Holmes, P.A. include divorce, alimony, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, child custody, child support, paternity and paternity testing, name change, time-sharing schedules, parenting plans, and more. For more information, please call (407) 843-1744, or visit http://www.ndhpa.com. The law office is located at 3101 Maguire Blvd., Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32803.

