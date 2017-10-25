Full Throttle Indoor Karting allows families and competitive racing fans alike to experience the thrill of high-speed go-karts

Cincinnati’s Full Throttle Indoor Karting announces the opening of a second location in Florence, Kentucky. Full Throttle is a destination for families and racing fans to experience high-speed indoor go-karts. The new facility is located at 24 Spiral Drive in Florence and opened to the public on Friday, October 20th.

The expansion began after Full Throttle acquired Florence entertainment center Xhilaracing in September of 2017. A reconstruction of the facility was immediately initiated which included a redesign of the track. Full Throttle added new Honda-powered Sodi karts and a small “Micro Mile” track for younger drivers. A new ventilation system and lobby were also among the renovations.

Full Throttle Indoor Karting owners Aaron Banfield and Joe O’Gorman are joined in the Florence location by Xhilaracing’s previous owner, Kenton Noran. “The acquisition was amicable,” says Banfield, "We have always thought that Florence was a logical place for us to expand, and having Kenton on the team is a great asset."

Before founding Full Throttle, Banfield and O’Gorman worked in IT at Cintas Corporation when they discovered their mutual love of racing. Full Throttle Indoor Karting was opened in 2011 and has won several small business and civic awards, achieving Tripadvisor's Certificate of Excellence for the past four years.

