The Glenholme School’s NYC Charity Event, a Celebrated Success

Robin Baron receives the "Excelsior!" award from Glenholme Development Board Co-Chairs Barbara Feeney and Doug Bowen at "An Evening in Manhattan" October 18, 2017. The Glenholme School, staff, parents and community members have made such a positive impact on my daughter's life. I will be forever grateful for her experiences and opportunities provided while at Glenholme. ~a Glenholme parent Past News Releases RSS The Glenholme School Announces New...

The Glenholme School to Celebrate...

2017-2018 Enrollment is Open at The...

Enthusiasts from the Tri-State area gathered at Bryant Park Grill on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 for The Gleholme School’s seventh annual “Evening in Manhattan” fundraiser. Hailed as another notable success, the benefit raised funds for the school’s scholarship and the Maryann Campbell Staff Development Fund as it honored long-time special needs crusader, former parent and Glenholme Board member,Robin Baron. The Glenholme School, a special needs boarding and day school in Washington, Connecticut, offers a tailored therapeutic program for students with high functioning autism, ADHD, OCD, Tourette, PDD, depression, anxiety, and various learning differences.

After establishing decade-long connection to Glenholme in spring, it was ideal to honor Robin Baron at the Manhattan event this year. Robin has created a thriving and vibrant multi-faceted design business while juggling her passion for helping young people with special needs. As a philanthropic leader in the Glenholme community, she blessed the school with her artistic interior design of The Center for the Arts. Her presence on the Glenholme Development Board was bold in spirit with much love for Glenholme’s vision – A meaningful life for all people.

Each year, dozens of young people are unable to enroll in Glenholme because of financial constraints and special needs funding difficulties. Recognizing and understanding these challenges, the Glenholme Development Board shaped the Manhattan fundraiser to help subsidize the school’s scholarship fund.

For the seventh year, the lively event offered ardent guests plenty excitement with a cocktail hour and a silent auction; dinner, captivating videos and presentations, a spirited live auction, and a truly inspiring award presentation.

Through the assistance of the many school supporters, the Glenholme Development Board’s Evening in Manhattan raised nearly $175,000 for the scholarship fund and the Maryann Campbell Staff Development Fund — acknowledging the lasting effect Glenholme can have on young people with learning differences and their families.

About The Glenholme School:

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health — The Glenholme School is an independent, coeducational, special needs boarding school for young people with high functioning autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, OCD, Tourette, depression, anxiety, and various learning differences. The program provides a treatment milieu designed to build competence socially and academically. Our learning environment supports and enhances the ability for young people with special needs to succeed. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit behavioral health organization that supports many of the most underserved and vulnerable members of our communities. For more information about The Glenholme School and its program, visit http://www.theglenholmeschool.org/.