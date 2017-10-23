Leading Prefabricated Cleanroom Designs. ...we knew of the importance of the timeline for AveXis in this gene therapy application, an important new area of development for AveXis as well as G-CON.

G-CON today announced the completion and delivery of a G-CON POD® system to AveXis, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. AveXis will produce AVXS-101, a treatment for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, pursuant to its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) commercial manufacturing process in the PODs, for its pivotal trial of AVXS-101. The POD-based facility is the production site to supply the pivotal and future trials and, should AVXS-101 be approved for marketing, will be capable of meeting projected commercial demand.

The PODs form the Upstream, Downstream, and Filling unit operations as well as labs, connecting corridors and material air locks. The clean room classifications of the PODs include ISO 8/Grade D and ISO 7/Grade C spaces, Grade B spaces, and ISO 5/Grade A classifications. The PODs will include their own independent once through HVAC systems, internal electrical power distribution, controls (POD Automation controls for temp, humidity and pressure control), fire suppression (FM-200), and utility panels/distribution piping within the POD structure.

After surveying the market for flexible and re-purposeable cleanroom options, AveXis chose G-CON’s POD® technology for their processing needs, as it provided the most comprehensive as well as time and cost efficient solution.

Maik Jornitz, President and CEO of G-CON Manufacturing stated: “We committed to an aggressive timeframe for delivery and installation of our largest project to date because we knew of the importance of the timeline for AveXis in this gene therapy application, an important new area of development for AveXis as well as G-CON. We were further motivated by the potential importance of this therapy. Our team worked hard to make sure that we provided the quality and functionality required so that this clinical work could be successfully completed on the customer’s timeframe.”

About AVXS-101

AVXS-101 is a proprietary gene therapy candidate of a one-time treatment for SMA Types 1 and 2, designed to address the monogenic root cause of SMA and prevent further muscle degeneration by addressing the defective and/or loss of the primary SMN gene. AVXS-101 also targets motor neurons, providing rapid onset of effect and crossing the blood brain barrier to allow targeting of both central and systemic features.

About AveXis, Inc.

AveXis is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. The company’s initial proprietary gene therapy candidate, AVXS-101, is in the pivotal phase of study for the treatment of SMA Type 1. The company also intends to expand the study of gene therapy into SMA Type 2 and two additional rare neurological monogenic disorders: Rett syndrome (RTT) and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene.

About G-CON Manufacturing

Forward-Looking Statements

