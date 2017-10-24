The 2017-2018 NHL season marks the sixth year that DSI Holdings Corporation, owners and operators of the ServiceMaster DSI and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) brands, will sponsor the Chicago Blackhawks. ServiceMaster DSI, headquartered in Downers Grove, IL has been providing residential and commercial disaster restoration services to the Chicagoland area for over 30 years. In the six years that ServiceMaster DSI have been sponsoring the Blackhawks, the team has captured two Stanley Cups (2013, 2015) and have led the NHL in attendance each of these seasons. "Aligning both our local brand (ServiceMaster DSI) here in the Chicago market as well as our national brand in SRM with the Blackhawks just makes sense on so many levels," said Jim Boccher, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, DSI Holdings. ServiceMaster DSI's sponsorship with the Blackhawks features in stadium ServiceMaster branding for all home games on videoboards above center ice as well as the video displays that circle the arena inside the United Center. Additionally, DSI receives a variety of game day experiences to entertain clients throughout the year.

"The Blackhawks are the hottest sports ticket in the third largest market in the U.S.," added Boccher, "So being able to get that kind of brand exposure to this market some 40-50 times per year (approximate number of Blackhawks home games) is just good business for our local brand. Secondly, many of our national clients and partners are headquartered here in Chicago. Being able to spend a few hours at a Blackhawks game, outside of the office is invaluable to cultivating these relationships that impact our brand on a national level."

Boccher also sees similarities to the way that DSI/SRM strives to run its business and what it takes to be a championship NHL team like the Blackhawks. "Building a winning team in sports or business really comes down to the same set of principles. It requires talent, unmatched effort and a sense of selflessness that puts the TEAM and our customers before any one individual. From the top - down, the Blackhawks are a first class organization that embody these principles. We are proud to align our brands with them and look forward to continued success together."

About DSI Holdings Corporation:

DSI Holdings is an ownership/management group headquartered in Downers Grove, IL specializing in providing residential and commercial disaster restoration services through the ServiceMaster DSI and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) brands. Starting with its first ServiceMaster license in 1981, DSI Holdings has grown to be the premier ownership group within the ServiceMaster network, amassing 56 licenses within the United States and serving as the flagship SRM operator. DSI Holdings has 15 regional offices within the U.S. with its primary hubs located in the Chicago, Kansas City, Denver and Indianapolis markets. Through these brands, DSI services clients in all 50 states and its large loss team has provided commercial disaster restoration services in more than 20 countries around the world.