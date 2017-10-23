“Success Files” the informative TV series hosted by the incomparable actor Rob Lowe has received accolades for its informative and educational in-depth look at various aspects of today's modern society. An upcoming episode of “Success Files” will be no exception as it focuses on sustainable architecture.

In recent years, sustainability has grown in popularity in various disciplines including architectural design. In essence, sustainable architecture promotes the use of environmentally friendly building materials and techniques with an aim of minimizing the destruction caused by buildings to the ecosystem. In addition, green design upholds the moderate use of building space and use of energy-efficient materials and equipment. The use of natural and recycled materials lowers the construction cost which makes this building technology cost-effective.

This green building technology focuses on designing sustainable buildings by the use of natural and renewable materials such as wood and concrete along with recycled materials. In some instances, the sustainable architecture may involve the reuse of building components such as doors, windows, and flooring. Sustainable buildings often rely on renewable energy sources during the construction process such as solar energy.

One of the undeniable benefits of sustainable architecture is its effort to create a pollution-free environment, which improves the quality of human life, and reduction of energy consumption. In addition, green architecture lowers the cost of construction and maintenance cost. It also creates employment opportunities for the citizenry.

