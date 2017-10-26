Little Steps Pediatric Therapy Opens New Highland Park Location

We want to serve our population out there, where more and more kids need our help.

Little Steps Pediatric Therapy has announced it will open a new location in November in Highland Park, Illinois to better accommodate its patients in the north. The pediatric therapy provider – based in Glenview, Illinois – has seen a growing number of patients who live in Highland Park, Deerfield, and other northern areas.

“We appreciate our patients traveling to us in Glenview but saw a need to expand,” said Jaime Passaglia, founder of Little Steps. “We want to serve our population out there, where more and more kids need our help.”

The company plans to hire new pediatric therapists as well as transfer some of its current therapists in Glenview to the Highland Park location, which will offer all of the same services as the original site. The pediatric professionals at Little Steps deliver physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to children of all ages.

As the patient population grows, the pediatric professionals at Little Steps will continue to provide high-quality one-on-one care. Passaglia will continue to have active involvement in training staff and treating children at both locations.

“We’re so excited for this next step,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without every single member of the staff at Little Steps.”

For more information about Little Steps and its new location, please call 847-707-6744 or email info(at)littlestepspt(dot)com.

About Little Steps

Little Steps Pediatric Therapy is a privately owned company composed of pediatric professionals focused on delivering physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to children of all ages in the Chicago area. Our team is determined to provide comprehensive and educational care to change the lives of children one step at a time. To learn more, visit littlestepspt.com.