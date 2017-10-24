CardioLog Analytics, Silver Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Chicago

At SharePoint Fest Chicago, an exclusive SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees will learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Chicago will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops on December 5 and 6, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) on December 7 and 8, 2017. Be sure to stop by the CardioLog Analytics booth to see why they have been a leader in the field of analytics for SharePoint, Office 365 and Social Platforms for over 10 years!

About CardioLog Analytics

CardioLog Analytics is a premier solution specifically designed for SharePoint, and the only on premise SharePoint Analytics solution for enterprises and governments. CardioLog Analytics enables you to improve usability of your intranet, boost user engagement, and enhance the overall productivity of your business. It provides on-demand (SaaS) and on-premise analytics for Yammer, Sitrion, SharePoint 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and SharePoint Online. The solution can also accommodate Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SalesForce, and other third party platforms.

Web Site: http://www.intlock.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Chicago where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Chicago, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Chicago