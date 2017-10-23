The Trade Commission of Spain and Wines from Spain announce Spain’s Great Match’s return to Chicago on Thursday, November 2 at VenueSIX10. Hundreds of wines, representing many of the exciting varietals and wine regions of Spain, will be featured in a walk-around tasting format. Spanish wineries and their American importers will present new wines and the latest vintages to wine industry professionals during the day and the general public in the evening.

During the afternoon, members of the wine trade and press are invited to attend regional tasting seminars in addition to the walk-around tasting. In the evening, Spain’s Great Match will open to the public for a ticketed event that will feature some of Chicago’s best Spanish restaurants and tapas bars.

“We are excited to be returning to Chicago with Spain’s Great Match this year to showcase some of the best of Spanish wine, food, and culture to wine professionals, wine lovers, and Hispanophiles,” says Genaro Gonzalez Palacios, Senior Trade Commissioner of The Trade Commission of Spain in New York “It’s been 8 years since we’ve hosted Great Match in the Windy City, and we’re thrilled to be returning to one of our favorite spots.”

Wine trade and press are invited to attend the seminars and a walk-around tasting from 1-4:30 p.m. To register for Chicago’s Spain's Great Match trade event, please visit: sgm2017chicago.eventbrite.com.

The evening portion of Spain’s Great Match will be ticketed and open to the public from 6-8:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for Chicago’s evening portion of Spain’s Great Match, please visit: sgm2017chicagopublic.eventbrite.com.

Attendees must be 21 or older to enter.

About Wines from Spain: The Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (Instituto Español de Comercio Exterior, ICEX) is the public platform for the promotion of Spanish exports and Spanish companies abroad. Vinos de España - or Wines from Spain - is ICEX's brand for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade and consumers about Spanish wines. Wines from Spain has been promoting Spanish wines in the United States for nearly 30 years. For more information about Wines from Spain, please visit http://www.winesfromspainusa.com.

###