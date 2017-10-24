We want to provide a community that has already been through so much with a place to just have fun.”

Neptune Society’s Jacksonville, FL office will be open to the public, and they are offering those still dealing with devastation from Hurricane Irma a safe space to mingle and unwind.

“There has been much negativity since Hurricane Irma,” said location manager, Jessica Watts. “We want to provide a community that has already been through so much with a place to just have fun.”

The Open House will include light refreshments and appetizers, and plenty of activities. There will be a Halloween themed competition, featuring a myriad of your favorite spooky characters. A DJ will also be playing music during the event.

The office is located at 3928 Baymeadows Rd #108, Jacksonville, FL. Neptune Society is one of the largest cremation providers in the nation, helping families and their loved ones carry out final wishes affordably and respectfully. The Neptune Society Jacksonville office has provided cremation services for Sumter, Lake, Marion, and Levy Counties since 2008. Our Jacksonville funeral director and staff are ready to assist with cremation planning and prepaid cremation.