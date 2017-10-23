NECB is committed to providing forward-thinking degree programs that will help students succeed in the real world, and this accolade is a testament to that standard of excellence.

New England College of Business (NECB)’s Online Bachelor of Science in Digital Marketing program was just named one of the country’s top 15 programs for internet marketing degrees by Best College Reviews. NECB took the No. 6 spot nationwide for the 2017-2018 school year.

Honorees were selected based on information from the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database. Evaluations took into account elements such as tuition, customization options and the program’s “wow!” factor.

NECB’s Online Bachelor of Digital Marketing (BSDM) is a fully online, accredited degree program that prepares students for successful careers in the fast-growing field of digital marketing. Its classes are designed to enhance students’ online skillsets in specialties such as web development, search engine optimization, mobile marketing and web analytics.

Focused on educating and training students on emerging new technologies, NECB’s online bachelor’s in digital marketing provides students with practical applications of their coursework. Students are also required to complete both general education requirements and a business core in addition to their specialized courses.

Meanwhile, the digital marketing field remains in high demand in the workforce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, marketing management positions are expected to proliferate in the coming years, with the profession projected to grow an additional 13 percent by 2022.

“We are very proud of our bachelor’s in digital marketing, and are pleased that Best College Reviews has recognized us as one of the nation’s best,” said NECB President Howard Horton, Esq. “It is especially gratifying to be honored with this ranking, since it highlights NECB both for the quality of our program, as well as its affordability. NECB is committed to providing forward-thinking degree programs that will help students succeed in the real world, and this accolade is a testament to that standard of excellence.”

In addition to the bachelor’s degree, NECB also offers an Online Certificate in Digital Marketing.

