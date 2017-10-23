Sprinkler Magician Becomes a Member of Green Globe™

Sprinkler Magician is now a proud member of Green Globe™, a global organization dedicated to working with and uniting environmentally friendly businesses, usually in the travel and tourism industries. Green Globe™ focuses on an organization's sustainable management, social and economic initiatives, cultural heritage, and environmental impact. Sprinkler Magician is proud to have been accepted as a Green Globe™ member. Sprinkler Magician CEO, Peter Olt, sees this as a valuable opportunity to continue making contributions to the environment.

With members across the world, Green Globe™ members have the united goal of providing sustainable services and products for tourism. The members of Green Globe™ also focus on preserving the environment through actions such as water conservation, energy conservation, developing environmentally safe products and services, and aiding in community efforts to preserve the environment.

Sprinkler Magician uses a natural concentrate to eliminate the threat of mosquitoes from homes and businesses. Hotels and resorts in the United States, as well as the Caribbean Islands, use Sprinkler Magician’s main product, a powerful, natural mosquito killing concentrate called Mosquito Magician, to ensure their guests can enjoy a mosquito-free environment. Homeowners, hotels, and resorts can all rely on the automated Mosquito Magician System. Sprinkler Magician also has a range of portable hand-spray products, such as the Mosquito Killer, which are perfect for a quick and easy application of the natural concentrate. The Mosquito Magician concentrate achieves a laboratory tested 98 percent kill rating on the menacing Aedes Aegypti mosquito, yet is safe to apply to any lawn fitted with a functioning sprinkler system. Children, pets, butterflies, and even bees are safe to play and buzz in yards that use Mosquito Magician.

With support from Green Globe™, Sprinkler Magician will continue to provide quality products and services that are environmentally friendly and effective in controlling mosquitoes across the globe.

