Lowepro Introduces New m-Trekker Backpack for Compact Camera Systems

Lowepro, a company with a 50-year reputation in creating protective gear-carrying solutions for adventurers, today announced the next iteration of their popular Mini Trekker pack, the m-Trekker BP 150, designed for today’s compact camera systems. The new m-Trekker’s modern design takes its predecessor to a new level with the security of body-side access, robust fabric options and a fully customizable interior.

“Mirrorless, compact camera users often get stuck using large bags meant for bulkier DSLR cameras,” said Tim Grimmer, Vice President of Brand and Product for Lowepro. “The m-Trekker provides them with a modern, streamlined solution for their camera and lenses, specifically tailored to lighter, smaller camera rigs.”

The m-Trekker BP 150 (US MSRP $119.95) features a discreet design that offers a modern look without the obvious outward appearance of a camera bag. Secure body-side access to the main compartment safeguards against theft, and the customizable interior can hold a mirrorless kit along with additional gear such as the DJI Osmo or Mavic Drone. The All Weather AW CoverTM provides protection in any weather condition to keep both the bag and its contents safe from the elements. The two fabric options include: Black Cordura®, a high-tenacity nylon; and Grey CanvexTM, a polyester/cotton blend with a polyurethane coating, provide exceptional durability. The bag is a perfect fit for mirrorless cameras like the Canon EOS M10, Sony a7 and Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II. Fits a GorillaPodTM or compact tripod, too.

Additional features of the bag include:



CradleFitTM interior compartment suspends and protects up to a 12” inch laptop or 13 inch tablet.

Dual elastic side pockets hold most size water bottles.

Quick release adjustable straps on the bottom of the pack, giving the option to carry tripods or other equipment

Easy access top pocket for storing non-camera essentials

Front Slat pocket holds small items such as a phone, wallet, keys or notepad

Cushioned back panel for added comfort

For more information about the m-Trekker backpack, please visit:

https://www.lowepro.com/m-trekker

ABOUT LOWEPRO

The trusted original in gear protection. Lowepro specialized backpacks, cases and camera bags have been an essential part of countless adventures through every climate and condition over the last 50 years. In 2017 we joined the Vitec Group, a family of brands that shares our passion for capturing and sharing exceptional images. Our evolutionary designs continually change the way you carry, protect and organize your gear. To learn more, please visit http://www.lowepro.com.