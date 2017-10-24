“In writing The Empowered Child, I hope to provide children, parents, schools and medical professionals the ability to identify and overcome bullying, while building stronger communication and support for our children and restoring well-being for all,” Danielle Matthew

The Empowered Child: How to Help Your Child Cope, Communicate, and Conquer Bullying gives parents a go-to guide for helping their children overcome bullying through simple, effective steps to heal bullying, address conflict and move forward. The process of building a stronger support system for children includes how to start a healthy dialogue with them, create an action plan to stop the bullying and engage the school for support.

The Empowered Child employs Matthew’s framework for managing bullying called the three E’s: Empathy, Empowerment and Engagement, which can be used to address a wide range of bullying practices, including physical, verbal, relational or cyber bullying.

And the book’s methods aim to stop bullying before it can do great harm.

“Too often, we don’t learn about bullying until it has reached a crisis point,” says Matthew, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist whose career has centered on treating and supporting bully victims and their families and working with professionals to combat the bullying epidemic.

“In writing The Empowered Child, I hope to provide children, parents, schools and medical professionals the ability to identify and overcome bullying, while building stronger communication and support for our children and restoring well-being for all,” Matthew says.

Matthew, who has more than 20 years' experience working with children and adolescents, developed The Empowerment Space in the Los Angeles area in 2014, as she became increasingly concerned by a rise in patients suffering from bullying. Her research revealed that, while there are many bullying prevention programs, there were few that addressed the crisis point of bullying and helped youngsters heal from its effects.

She has spoken about bullying to professionals and others across the nation.

Locally, Matthew regularly presents bully-awareness education to Pepperdine University graduate students and to faculty at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, among others. She also shares her expertise on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The release of The Empowered Child comes during the observance of National Anti-Bullying Month in October. Between 1 in 4 and 1 in 3 U.S. students say they have been bullied in school, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Education. And 70.6% of young people and 70.4% of school staff said they had seen bullying, the CDC reported.

The book is available on Amazon as an ebook for $4.99, in paperback for $14.99 and in hardback for $24.99.

The book has won early praise from professionals.

“I’ve seen the practices Danielle teaches work time and again,” says Kirk Smalley, president and co-founder of the non-profit organization Stand for the Silent. “I am thrilled to see this wonderful resource become available to end bullying and its life-changing consequences. The tools [the book] contains are valuable to us all.”

“This book has Heart with a capital H. It reads like the story of a girl who experienced bullying and became a therapist to provide guidance and hope to other families,” says Holly Priebe Sotelo, MSW, PPSC, USC clinical assistant professor, School of Social Work.

About Danielle Matthew, LMFT

Danielle Matthew is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who has over 20 years of experience working with children and adolescents. She founded The Empowerment Space in Los Angeles area to support bully victims and their families, aid schools and health and wellness professionals, and educate others about the bullying epidemic. Audience: Danielle speaks to parents, whose children are victims of bullying, educators, who seek to prevent bullying in schools, and other clinicians, who want to dialogue about how to support families through a bullying situation.