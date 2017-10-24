Tony Harrison Senior Marketing Manager, Beckman Coulter

Presented at the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show Event, this webinar discusses typical sources of water system Total Organic Carbon (TOC) and conductivity excursions in pharmaceutical water systems and how on-line TOC and conductivity analyzers can be used to help support root-cause investigations into these excursions.

The Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show is now the home of live and on-demand webinar programs, available for viewing any time. Other webinars in the series cover topics such as flow cytometry, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization, liquid handling and robotics, and nucleic acid sample preparation.

The speaker for this event will be Tony Harrison, a senior marketing manager with Beckman Coulter.

Harrison earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering and is employed by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences as a Senior Marketing Manager. He has held the Convenorship of the ISO Working Group revising ISO 14698-1 & -2 for microbial control in cleanrooms and was the UK subject matter expert to the ISO Working Group who issued the 2015 revised versions of ISO 14644-1 and -2 at the heart of the global GMP regulations.

LabRoots will host the webinar October 31, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m. PDT. To learn more about the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show, this event in particular, or to register for free, click here.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter serves customers in two segments: Diagnostics and Life Sciences. The company

develops, manufactures, and markets products that simplify, automate, and innovate complex analytical

testing. More than 275,000 Beckman Coulter systems operate in both Diagnostics and Life

Sciences laboratories on seven continents. Scientists use Beckman Coulter’s Life Science research

instruments to study complex biological problems, including causes of disease and potential new therapies or drugs. Quality control specialists use Beckman Coulter’s analytical instrumentation to maintain quality control in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

ABOUT LABROOTS

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.