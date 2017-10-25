Oksana Sirenko, PhD Research Scientist, Molecular Devices

There is a current focus in biology towards developing more complex and physiologically relevant in vitro assays and cell models, using phenotypic multi-parameter read-outs, and implementing complex methods of analysis. However, scaling and automating these assays can be challenging. Instruments and technologies that capture the complexity of biological responses with the goal of better understanding the mechanism of healthy or disease-state cells contribute in a meaningful way to avoid unwanted toxic responses or to identify new drug candidates.

Attendees of this webinar will gain a better understanding of how to improve workflow process utilizing new software which comes preloaded with 25 different analysis protocols for image analysis and visualization. They will also learn how to run functional and cytotoxicity assays using various cell models including iPSC-derived cardiac and neuronal cells.

Along with an overview of new tools, like the ImageXpress® Nano Automated Imaging System and CellReporterXpress Image Acquisition and Analysis Software, participants will also get a highlight of new analytical tools for collecting and processing multi-parametric read-outs that will enable scientists to take full advantage of the complexity of biological assays.

The team at Molecular Devices has arrange for Dr. Oksana Sirenko, a research scientist with Molecular Devices, to be the speaker for this event.

Sirenko earned her doctorate in biochemistry and currently serves as a research scientist at Molecular Devices working on development of new technologies for imaging and high content analysis. The focus of her current scientific research is on development methods for high throughput in vitro toxicity screening, including 3D models.

November 1, 2017, beginning at 12:00 PM PT, 3:00 PM ET. To read more about this event, learn about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

