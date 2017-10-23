Securable.io acquired by KnowBe4 The addition of Securable.io adds content analytics and options for a more personalized approach to training, -- Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 Founder, and CEO.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular security awareness training and simulated-phishing platform has taken a step forward to bring its customers additional training resources. The acquisition of Securable.io gives KnowBe4 a growing library of unique content to increase user skill and engagement. In addition to content, Securable’s unique technology allows organizations to use a data and context driven approach for automatically assigning training based on behavior that is being observed by individuals or groups within the organization.

“As part of our new-school approach to help organizations manage the problem of social engineering, the addition of Securable.io adds content analytics and options for a more personalized approach to training," said Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 Founder and CEO. This enables KnowBe4 to get a closer look at how users are interacting with content and find the most relevant and engaging training for that person.

Securable CEO Brad Reynolds stated, “We are excited for the opportunity to bring the Securable.io product into the KnowBe4 family. Data-driven cybersecurity education offers a significant benefit and we feel KnowBe4 is the perfect company to take the Securable offering to the next level. We look forward to KnowBe4 utilizing this technology to help users make better security decisions.”

Perry Carpenter, chief strategy officer and former Gartner analyst noted, “This acquisition is directly in-line with my predictions while at Gartner of where the security awareness and training market can and should go. Organizations need smarter ways to assign and deliver relevant and timely training to employees. Approaching training content assignment by understanding what they need and observing behavior is an acknowledgement that there is no ‘one size fits all’ for training. Such assignment and delivery means employees receive the right content, in the right form, at the right time.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 13,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4’s training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as the last line of corporate IT defense.

Number 231 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list, #50 on 2016 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #6 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with its European headquarters in London, England. For more information, visit http://www.knowbe4.com and follow Stu on Twitter at @StuAllard.