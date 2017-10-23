One of our major differentiators has been our focus on the development and implementation of an innovation strategy that focuses on what the customer needs, and not what we think they want.

Mangan Software Solutions (MSS) and its innovative safety lifecycle software, SLM v2 will be present at the 2017 International Society of Automation (ISA) Process Control & Safety Symposium and Exhibition Nov 7-9. The event features a program of technical papers and workshops on topics such as: instrumentation, communications, control systems, safety and security topics.

SLM v2 is a cloud-based software tool that integrates process safety information, asset integrity management, and management of functional safety into one highly configurable platform. The newly redesigned platform has over 100 features and enhancements, including a revamped interface and faster processing. SLM v2 helps users transform Process Safety Information into Process Safety Intelligence with game changing analytics and KPIs.

MSS has recently been selected as one of the Ten Fastest Growing Oil & Gas companies of 2017 by The Silicon Review, an online and printed magazine for business and technology professionals.

“One of our major differentiators has been our focus on the development and implementation of an innovation strategy that focuses on what the customer needs, and not what we think they want. Our talented experts and engineers work with industry leaders to ensure our system’s workflows are easy to use, effective and efficient. Our investment in technology and development of a flexible and powerful software platform enables us to develop specific and innovative new solutions for our clients and the market." – Steve Whiteside, President

ABOUT Mangan Software Solutions: MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to standardize and automate business processes for the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS’ engineers and developers are experts in the fields of Safety Lifecycle Management and Safety Instrumented Systems, and deploy their industry best practice flagship SLM v2 platform suite to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions. For further information, visit ManganSoftware.com.