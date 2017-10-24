NHA Services, Inc. Vice President Jon Borton says the organization chose MyVitalz™ as a preferred business partner because of its potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce financial burdens on the state’s healthcare system and provide additional sources of financial support for the members.

Thousands of patients at dozens of hospitals across the state of Nebraska will have the opportunity to use cutting-edge technology to monitor their health in near real time, providing patient empowerment and critical cost reduction for health care providers.

MyVitalz™, a Nebraska-based company, was launched four years ago after founder, Justus Decher, experienced a life-altering health issue.

“In 2010, I had a quadruple bypass surgery and the next six months were an emotional and physical roller coaster. I was constantly going back to the Doctor after each symptom whether medically necessary or not,” said Decher.

It later became Decher’s mission to develop a product that was not only easy to use, but also allowed the patient to monitor his or her own health, and cut back on expensive hospital visits, all while being virtually connected to their health care team.

NHA Services, Inc., a subsidiary organization of the Nebraska Hospital Association, has a mission to find new ways to reduce health care expenses and find cost-effective solutions for its members. NHA Services, Inc. Vice President Jon Borton says the organization chose MyVitalz™ as a preferred business partner because of its potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce financial burdens on the state’s healthcare system and provide additional sources of financial support for the members.

“NHA Services was founded 25 years ago for the purpose of helping our 89 hospitals, 64 of which are Critical Access (Rural) Hospitals, vet all potential products and services that will make our members more efficient and financially secure,” said Borton.

MyVitalz™ compiles biometric health data generated by the patients’ use of Bluetooth medical devices. These devices transmit data wirelessly to a 3G cellular Hub in the patient’s home. The Hub transmits the data, in near real time, to a secure cloud. Once the data (blood pressure, heart rate, weight, oxygen, blood glucose and respiratory rate) reaches the MyVitalz™ cloud, it becomes immediately available to the entire care team through a HIPAA secure portal. Charts, graphs, historical readings and advanced analytics assist the team in prioritizing care and make the most efficient use of the provider’s resources.

MyVitalz™ provides a secure cloud-­based, in‐home monitoring solution that facilitates collection of biometric health data from patients at home through the use of Bluetooth medical devices and a 3G/BTLE cellular Hub and transmits the data in near real time to our secure Armor cloud. And because patients take their own vital signs, (blood pressure, heart rate, weight, oxygen, blood glucose and respiratory) they become actively involved in their plan of care and the data becomes immediately available to the entire care team. These readings assist the care team with decision-­making and help improve patient outcomes and care.

By providing solutions that connect care providers to the patient via mHealth technologies, MyVitalz™ puts the focus of care where it belongs: on the patient.

MyVitalz™ will be on display October 25-27 at the Nebraska Hospital Association’s 90th Anniversary conference at the La Vista Embassy Suites at Booth #93.

ABOUT MyVitalz™

MyVitalz™ is a secure cloud-based in-home monitoring solution that helps you deliver a continuum of quality care resulting in better outcomes at lower costs. MyVitalz™ believes that better health is connected health. And that patient-centric, mHealth technologies provide the most efficient and effective way to connect the healthcare ecosystem to the patient. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, mitigate health risk and reduce the cost of care by focusing on in-home monitoring utilizing mHealth technologies to deliver critical patient health information to the entire healthcare team.

ABOUT NHA Services, Inc.

NHA Services, Inc. is a subsidiary organization of the Nebraska Hospital Association. Designed to reduce health care expenses, NHA Services is a collaboration among the NHA, its member hospitals, and preferred business partners. NHA Services helps providers find cost-effective, appropriate solutions to their operational challenges.