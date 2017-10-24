Envision, the leading provider of workforce optimization and contact center coaching solutions, announced today that Red Canoe Credit Union, a $700 million credit union, leverages Envision’s Click2Coach for its member focused contact center workforce.

“As a credit union we are responsible for maintaining a safe and secure interaction all the while delivering a distinctly northwest style of service that reflects our commitment to being more caring, responsive and passionate about our member's dreams,” says Kris Randall, Call Center Manager of Red Canoe. “Click2Coach helps us coach our representatives to maintain the balance between member service and the protection of our member’s privacy and security.”

With Envision’s integrated suite of workforce management, quality management and e-learning and coaching, Red Canoe Credit Union can, for example, identify any missed steps in the loan process including loan protection services. Equally important, coaches now have the tools to ensure agents present the information in a way that is reflective of the member service and values of Red Canoe.

Click2Coach is a patented, award winning recording, evaluation, coaching, speech and desktop analytics application that enables contact centers to capture phone, CTI, application workflow and desktop data. The software transforms customer experiences into long-lasting, profitable relationships by collecting the right data from customer interactions to provide insight into operations and trends. This enables businesses to take action for improvement throughout the organization.

“Our solutions not only provide insight into what is working and what needs improvement, we help companies like Red Canoe Credit Union take action to improve operations and increase agent effectiveness,” says Envision CEO Rodney Kuhn. “The flexibility and scalability of Envision’s product suite works exceptionally well for Red Canoe’s growing contact center. They join other iconic northwest brands such as Alaska Airlines, Microsoft and Nike in partnering with our Seattle based company.”

About Envision

For more than 20 years, Envision has been providing award winning solutions that optimize customer experience by turning data from customer interactions into action, making an intelligent impact on your business that leads to exceptional customer experiences. Data from phone, e-mail, web chat and social media interactions can help quickly identify patterns and trends, optimize operations and transform customer relationships. Envision delivers innovative software solutions, in the cloud or on premise, to optimize your workforce. With our patented, integrated line of Click2Coach products, customers get voice of the customer analysis, automated scorecards, performance management, desktop analytics, speech analytics, interaction and compliance recording, quality management, workforce management and coaching and eLearning. Better, Faster, Smarter.

About Red Canoe

Founded in 1937, Red Canoe Credit Union is a $710 million, full-service credit union open to anyone who lives, works or worships in the State of Washington as well as anyone who lives or works in Linn, Benton, Lane, Marion and Polk counties in Oregon. They have branches in Longview, Kelso, Federal Way, Puyallup, and Castle Rock, Wash. and Albany, Ore.

For more information, please call us at 1-800-975-9384 or visit us at http://www.envisioninc.com.

