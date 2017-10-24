Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder & CEO, Kavi Global Advancing the capabilities in Machine-Vision and Video Analytics will help us solve a plethora of high-value use cases in several industry verticals including Healthcare, Industrial & Transportation

Kavi Global, the boutique data analytics firm based in Barrington IL, has entered into a partnership with Northwestern University’s Master of Science in Analytics (MSIA) Program. Kavi Global launched the partnership with sponsoring a Capstone Project, involving Video Analytics, Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence. A group of graduate students, led by Dr. Diego Klabjan will be working to solve a very specific neuro-muscular problem in Healthcare. The outcome of this project will enable Kavi Global develop a machine vision-enabled solution to automate the analysis of large amounts of video data for generating insights.

“We are very excited to launch the R&D collaboration with Northwestern," says enthusiastic Vijitha Kaduwela, the Founder & CEO of Kavi Global. “Advancing the capabilities in Machine-Vision and Video Analytics will help us solve a plethora of high-value use cases in several industry verticals including Healthcare, Industrial & Transportation. As a part of the Academic Advantage program with the 'Learning through Sharing' spirit at Kavi Global, we wanted to engage with the students who bring new perspectives and out-of-the-box thinking. The Northwestern team is delighted to work with us given that machine vision is one of the key emerging directions for the analytics industry," Vijitha adds.

Kavi Global's R&D Team led by Rajesh Inbasekaran is working very closely with the Northwestern team. "This project offers a valuable real-world opportunity for our students to be exposed to machine vision techniques and utilize the foundational skills sets that they acquired in our Deep Learning coursework," observes Lindsay Montanari, the Associate Director of the program. "We are happy that our students have the opportunity to partner with Kavi Global, learn from the team’s senior leadership, and work on a challenging area of machine learning through this high-level capstone project engagement.”

About Kavi Global:

Kavi Global is a pure-play Data Analytics Services, Platforms and Solutions firm based in Barrington, IL in the Greater Chicago Area. With advanced machine learning & data sciences capabilities, Kavi Global provides comprehensive analytics services ranging from Strategy to Implementation to Support, serving clients from a wide range of industries including transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, digital marketing and more. For more information: https://www.kaviglobal.com/

About Northwestern University’s MSIA Program:

The Master of Science in Analytics program at the coveted Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering teaches students the skills that drive business success in today’s hyper-competitive, data-driven world. The program combines mathematical and statistical studies with instruction in advanced information technology and data management. For more information: http://www.mccormick.northwestern.edu/analytics/