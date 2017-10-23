‘A Giant Day for Hanna’ Celebrates Hanna Boys Center Athletic Programs

Willie Mayes with Father Cox and a Hanna Boy in 1968 ‘A Giant Day for Hanna’ will support athletic programs at Hanna Boys Center on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 5 p.m. at MoMo’s Restaurant. Tickets are available at: www.hannacenter.org/GiantDay

For youth that have suffered significant childhood trauma—including trauma resulting from wildfires that swept through Northern California recently—athletics is often an invaluable way to gain the skills and self-esteem necessary to build relationships, become self-confident and learn leadership skills. Hanna Boys Center, a residential treatment center for at-risk youth, today announced ‘A Giant Day for Hanna,’ a fundraising event dedicated to supporting and advancing athletic programs at the Center. The event will take place Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 5 p.m. at MoMo’s Restaurant, located directly across the street from AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Giants-themed reception will feature a hosted bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres and will culminate with an opportunity to support Hanna’s athletic programs. Hanna will raffle Giants memorabilia and guests can meet and take photos with Giants mascot, Lou Seal. Guests are also encouraged to wear Giants or Hanna Hawks apparel to this fun event.

“While the Hanna campus is safe, Sonoma Valley has suffered tremendously from the wildfires, and athletic programs have been and will continue to be impacted. Our student athletes prosper from these programs which help them heal and find focus and discipline,” said Brian Farragher, CEO of Hanna Boys Center. “'A Giant Day for Hanna’ gives us the opportunity to partner with our supporters throughout the Bay Area while sharing our mission and vision. At this special event, we will recap recent milestones and hear from current students and alumni. Support for Hanna’s athletics is critical for the overall success of our program.”

Hanna offers the boys opportunities to participate in a variety of athletic programs, including soccer, basketball, wrestling, volleyball and baseball. These programs are supported by donations from generous supporters, and help provide Hanna’s young men a more traditional high school experience where they can thrive athletically, as well as academically.

“Our athletic programs provide our boys great opportunities to learn the value of teamwork and leadership and build confidence through individual and team achievement,” added Farragher. “We have a committed staff that does a great job preparing our boys for athletic success, and this event will allow us to continue to fully support them and the young athletes who represent Archbishop Hanna High School on the field, mat or court. At Hanna, we are focused on nurturing the mind, spirit and body, so that our boys mature into all-around, productive and healthy young men.”

Hanna Boys Center has long ties to the San Francisco Giants. In 1958, the Giants’ inaugural year in San Francisco at Seals Stadium, Willie Mays took photos and met with the Hanna boys at the stadium, helping inspire them to play baseball and stay motivated in their studies.

Additional information for “A Giant Day for Hanna” is available at http://www.hannacenter.org/giantday. Single guest tickets are available for $100 with discounts for purchasing multiple tickets. For additional information about the fundraising event, contact Leslie Petersen at lpetersen(at)hannacenter(dot)org or 707.933.2555.

About Hanna Boys Center

Since 1945, Hanna Boys Center has changed the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education and caring, helping them grow into productive members of society. Hanna exists to help at-risk teens overcome the effects of childhood adversity—to become responsible, productive adults and realize their highest potential. We do this by providing a nurturing and therapeutic residential environment, a tailored educational model, and trained, caring adults who help kids create positive, permanent change in their lives. http://www.hannacenter.org

