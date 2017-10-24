Hotel Casa del Mar

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Hotel Casa del Mar recognized as the #4 Top Hotel in Los Angeles, California, with a score of 95.09.

“We are truly honored Hotel Casa del Mar has been voted as one of the top hotels in Los Angeles by the trusted readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” said Edward Thomas Collection Vice President and Managing Director Klaus Mennekes. “We are privileged to share this award with our incredible staff, whose dedication to exceptional service makes every guest experience both memorable and personal.”

Over 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, and 195 airports.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor in Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on October 24, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online, at http://www.CNTraveler.com/rca.

About Hotel Casa Del Mar

Offering breathtaking views of the Pacific, Hotel Casa del Mar brings the luxury, romance and relaxing feel of a Mediterranean resort to the Southern California coast. Once an exclusive beach club in the 1920s, the hotel’s timeless charm and elegance remain. Designed by Michael Smith, the lobby’s original soaring ceiling and dramatic windows offer spectacular sunsets and a picturesque place to unwind. The hotel features two restaurants, a lively lobby bar and lounge with nightly entertainment, luxurious indoor cabanas, an exclusive spa, fitness center and outdoor pool. With the most spectacular setting in Los Angeles and world-class amenities, Hotel Casa del Mar sets the standard for comfortable, relaxed luxury. The iconic resort received recognition in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards in which it was named No. 4 Top Hotel in Los Angeles. For more information visit https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/.

About Edward Thomas Collection

The Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels was founded in 1982 by third-generation hotel and real estate investors Edward and Thomas Slatkin, whose family previously owned the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel. In 1994, Beverly Hills-based ETC opened exclusive Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica. In 1999, after a $50+ million renovation, ETC opened a hotel with a history as Santa Monica’s “Grande Dame,” Hotel Casa Del Mar. Both members of The Leading Hotels of the World, the adjacent, sister and luxury properties are the only hotels in the Los Angeles area located right on the sand. ETC’s management team includes Partners and Co-Founders Edward and Thomas Slatkin and President/Chief Operating Officer Timothy S. Dubois.

About Condé Nast Traveler

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 4 Webby Awards since 2015. http://www.cntraveler.com

