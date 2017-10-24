Envoy Mortgage Continues to Grow its Retail Branches in Utah

Misty Shafer, Branch Manager Misty is a respected mortgage professional who brings a depth of knowledge and an impressive record of building customers for life,” shared Joel Cambern, Regional Vice President, Northwest Region

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Envoy Mortgage, committed to providing the best mortgage experience to all its borrowers nationwide, announced today the addition of the Draper, Utah branch. Misty Shafer joins Envoy Mortgage as a Branch Manager located at 13894 S. Bangerter Parkway, Suite 200, Draper, UT 84020.

Misty Shafer has been dedicated to helping both first time home buyers and seasoned borrowers for the past thirteen years, having served in both loan officer and branch manager roles. She prides herself on her availability to her clients and is dedicated to making the homebuying process an exciting and rewarding one for all her customers. In her spare time, Misty is active in non-profit work. She is a board member for Sheroes United and involved in humanitarian efforts around the world. She also sits on the supervisory counsel to the board of a local credit union in Utah.

“Envoy Mortgage is very pleased to announce the addition of Misty Shafer to our retail branch leadership team. Misty is a respected mortgage professional who brings a depth of knowledge and an impressive record of building customers for life,” shared Joel Cambern, Regional Vice President, Northwest region. He added, “She will be a great asset in overseeing both sales and operations. Her expertise and motivation blend well with Envoy’s commitment to its customers.”

For Envoy career opportunities in Utah visit our website or contact Joel Cambern at jcambern(at)envoymortgage(dot)com

About Envoy Mortgage:

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy branches offer a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. In addition to the retail channel, Envoy operates its nationwide Correspondent Lending Division from Monroe, Louisiana and an in-house servicing operation at the Houston headquarters. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches provide outstanding customer service by offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. For more information, visit http://www.EnvoyMortgage.com. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.