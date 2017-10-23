Conversica Chief Scientist, Dr. Sid J. Reddy Today’s leaders recognize intuitively that artificial intelligence and related technologies are poised to fundamentally change the way business is done. I look forward to helping them understand actions they can take today and why those are both technologically sound as well as effective.

Conversica, the leader in conversational AI for business, today announced that Chief Scientist Dr. Sid J. Reddy will be a featured speaker at two industry-leading AI conferences in the coming month, as well as keynote a global webcast in December.

At this week’s VentureBeat Summit, Dr. Reddy will discuss how conversational AI is transforming organizations’ lead generation processes and will provide a demonstration of Conversica’s conversational AI platform during the Summit’s Innovation Showcase, which features the top five most promising AI technologies selected by the conference chair.

At the upcoming AI Expo North America, focused on “delivering AI for a smarter future,” Dr. Reddy will speak on “Conversational AI – Basics and Design Considerations: Lessons Learned from Millions of AI Conversations for Thousands of Customers” and will introduce Conversica’s artificial intelligence approach to creating, deploying, and continuously improving an AI-based autonomous sales assistant. In the session, Dr. Reddy will also present techniques and empirical data for assessing the effectiveness of conversational AI.

Both conferences share the common goal of uniting technology and business leaders to better understand, assess and deploy artificial intelligence-powered technologies in the enterprise. Dr. Reddy, a broadly recognized expert in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computational linguistics, will provide a unique perspective on how organizations are successfully integrating applied-AI solutions such as Conversica’s platform.

"I am excited and honored to present both technological and business perspectives on AI at these important industry events," commented Dr. Reddy. "Today's leaders recognize intuitively that artificial intelligence and related technologies are poised to fundamentally change the way business is done and that a wait-and-see stance is no longer necessary nor prudent. I look forward to helping them understand actions they can take today and why those are both technologically sound as well as effective."

Those not attending these conferences can join Dr. Reddy for a live webcast on December 12, titled “Natural Language Processing exposed: the art, the science and the applications.” Registration is free at http://con.ai/nlp-webcast-12, thanks to the generosity of Conversica partner BrightTALK.

About the VentureBeat Summit

VB Summit is Silicon Valley’s most intimate invitation-only executive event, focusing this year on the explosion of AI in business - specifically how execs are using AI to extract real ROI for their companies. It’s where senior product, brand, innovation and marketing execs openly share and exchange frank conversations. It’s where they learn and debate. And it's where the AI wave shows who rides to success and who gets left behind. VB Summit is being held October 23 and 24 at the Claremont Hotel & Resort in Berkeley, CA.

About the AI Expo North America

The AI Conference & Exhibition will showcase the next-generation technologies and strategies from the world of Artificial Intelligence, providing an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of AI to drive business forward this year and beyond. The AI Expo is taking place on November 29-30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

About Dr. Sid J. Reddy

Dr. Sid J. Reddy serves as Chief Scientist at Conversica, the leader in conversational AI for business. He is a recognized expert in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computational Linguistics who designed, developed and contributed to dozens of NLP systems used in production in a wide array of use-cases and industry verticals. Dr. Reddy graduated with a Bachelors in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology and moved to the United States to develop an effective approach to “information extraction with limited training data” for his PhD. His expertise in NLP allowed him to develop text-mining infrastructures from scratch at two technology startups and at the Mayo Clinic, and then at Northwestern University where he founded an NLP Lab. Most recently, Dr. Reddy served at Microsoft as Principal Applied Scientist. He is a patented inventor, sought-after industry speaker and published author with research featured in over 50 peer-reviewed publications and technical conferences.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Used by more than 1,000 companies worldwide, Conversica’s sales assistants are built on a proven AI platform integrating natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), and machine learning (ML) capabilities and engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

