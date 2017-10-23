. . . a fast-paced thriller . . . Grab your air tank ̶ definitely worth the dive!

"Killer In Paradise," by author and scuba diver Paul J. Mila, now available through http://www.milabooks.com and Amazon features the return of his popular husband and wife diving duo, Terry and Joe Manetta, and dive heroine Dayle Standish, in a new adventure, along with a cast of unforgettable tropical characters.

In this latest fictional tale, scuba diver and art gallery owner Dayle Standish struggles to save her marriage as she searches for a priceless artifact dating back to the time of Christopher Columbus. But Dayle's path through the land of the ancient Mayans intersects with a vicious killer in Cozumel, Mexico, putting herself and her friends, Terry and Joe Manetta, in danger.

In a recent interview Mila explained, “While seeking a story line for the sequel to "Near Miss," I learned about the existence of the oldest globe in the world, engraved on an ostrich egg shell, which depicts the New World as Christopher Columbus discovered it. I recalled that my friend, diver and art gallery owner Layle Stanton, on whom the main character Dayle Standish is based, frequently travels through Mexico and Central America to purchase original, indigenous art for her gallery. Those thoughts provided the inspiration for a dangerous new adventure involving my diving heroine (Dayle).”

The story will appeal to divers and non-divers alike, and diving readers will recognize dive sites located in Roatan and Cozumel. The unique storyline takes readers inside cenotes, the underwater caves that riddle Mexico's Yucatan, and which supplied the ancient Mayans with much of their fresh water.

Reviews:

“Paul Mila has created a fast-paced thriller that finds its ‘Maltese Falcon’ hundreds of years older and in an underwater Mayan shrine. Grab your air tank ̶ definitely worth the dive!”

Thomas Hoover, author of "Caribee."

“Paul Mila returns with familiar characters in this riveting suspense/thriller. Once you start reading, you won't be able to put this action-packed page turner down.”

Mike Monahan, author of "The Treasure of Hart Island," and "Barracuda."

Mila retained the editing services of Lorraine Fico-White, owner of Magnifico Manuscripts (http://www.magnificomanuscripts.com), to burnish his fifth novel, which is available in both print and all e-book formats.

Mila, who traded in his corporate suit for a wetsuit, devotes his time to writing, scuba diving around the world, underwater photography, and speaking to groups about the growing need for ocean conservation. Mila’s books, videos, and underwater photographs are featured on numerous diving websites and by National Geographic Television. "Killer In Paradise" is his fifth novel, following four successful dive adventure tales ("Dangerous Waters," "Whales’ Angels," "Fireworks," and "Near Miss"), a nonfiction collection of encounters with ocean creatures ("Bubbles Up"), and a children’s book ("Harry Hawksbill Helps His Friends") published by Best Publishing Company (http://www.bestpub.com).

Paul Mila and his family reside in Carle Place, New York, a small town on Long Island.

For more information, visit http://www.milabooks.com