PERQ, experts in online consumer engagement and behavior, today announced significant enhancements to their award-winning online-guided shopping experience for dealership websites at the DrivingSales Executive Summit. The powerful new enhancements are a direct result of feedback from over 400 dealer customers, and an analysis of consumer behavior on dealership websites.

“One of the key goals of our new solution is to transform dealership websites from being ‘lead traps’ to a dynamic shopping environment that guides ‘leads’ into a positive website experience…and then into the showroom,” said Andy Medley, co-founder of PERQ.

The conversations with dealers gave PERQ engineers a series of key insights that helped provide a pathway to the following critical enhancements:



Significant review and refinement of the PERQ algorithm, to more accurately match and create a specific guided experience

Development of an interactive payment calculator, with an upgraded user experience

Powerful new customer welcome guide experience

Improvements to the PERQ vehicle valuation engine, for an expanded and precise result that includes options

Enhanced and optimized transitions, from the PERQ online shopping experience to key dealer website pages

Improved integration with dealer website lead capture system, and digital retailing workflows

The upgrades make PERQ’s online shopping and sales technology a must-have experience that bridges a guided interface into transactional dealer website sections – a strategic move that helps drive high quality leads while improving the online experience. It’s based on seven key entry points, including the new welcome guide, vehicle of interest, trade-in and test drive. It simplifies online car shopping and research through guided questions and decision points, designed in an enterprise-level user interface. Customers are no longer forced to re-enter basic personal information on static forms, can use sophisticated assessments to figure out the right model and trim for themselves, or wade through endless credit approval questions as they look to finance via the dealership.

“Bringing websites more in line with the experiences found on big brand sites like Amazon, Google and even OEM sites, means dealers will reap more sales,” said Medley. “Consumers have become ‘expert researchers,’ and don’t want or need to be sold in the traditional sense and our solution encourages consumer engagement rather than putting up road blocks that interfere with the process. End result? More sales, more happy customers.”

In addition, the company also released a new eBook, ENGAGE: No More Lead Traps! How to Improve Online Experience to Increase Sales, to help dealers understand how online consumer engagement results in more showroom sales.

About PERQ

PERQ (http://www.perq.com), a marketing technology provider, boosts website conversions by creating and delivering interactive experiences to the right consumers at the right time. Founded in 2001, PERQ solutions today are used by more than 1,000 businesses across the United States. PERQ’s brands have been named to the Inc. “500 Fastest Growing Companies in America” list on three separate occasions, and its Online Guided Selling Solution is a 2017 Gold Stevie® Award winner for lead generation software and a 2017 Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award Winner for Marketing.

