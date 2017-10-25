Our slider allows filmmakers of all experience levels to create incredible video movement using a device most people have with them at all times - their smartphone.

Today, a Kickstarter campaign launched for InMotion, a fully automated digital slider that brings cinematic camera moves to videos shot with smartphone, GoPro and light mirrorless cameras. Early bird pricing for the campaign starts at $247 (retail value $449 USD).

Videographers know that one of the most important elements in creating compelling professional-level videos is movement. To achieve streamlined motion with enhanced panning and angle options, professional filmmakers use motorized camera sliders.

90% of the people who upload images to the internet have never used a non-smartphone camera. And while there is a wealth of tools catering to the DSLR users, there has been no real attempt to support smartphone or mirrorless camera filmmakers beyond the infamous selfie stick or a gimbal. Until now.

“Nowadays, people are used to having at their disposal tools that capture amazing photography and videography,” said InMotion Founder Slawek Potasz. “Our slider allows filmmakers of all experience levels to create incredible video movement using a device most people have with them at all times - their smartphone.”

In contrast to most camera sliders that are big, heavy, and expensive, InMotion is compact, light, and affordable. It has a universal mount for smartphones, GoPro and mirrorless cameras, plus a panning mechanism that provides 36 degrees more field of vision than typical sliders. Among the many attractive features, the highly portable tech has a five hour battery life, can be mounted on a tripod, and charges smartphones via a fast USB port.

The InMotion slider is accompanied by the InMotion App, a user-friendly tool that transforms footage from good to great and includes smart features that no other slider has. This includes face-following, courtesy of an advanced motion tracking algorithm that tracks the user’s face and keeps them in frame as the slider moves, making it ideal for Youtubers, travelers and vloggers alike.

The app also features IR sensor motion triggering (with or without time delay) for subjects up to 30 feet away, cloud color-graded timelapse and parallax mode that keeps the slider orbiting around a set object or person located 27 inches from the smartphone. It also includes live streaming to social media or cloud, filming presets for a polished touch, panoramic mode, and can create high dynamic range timelapses by mass-processing RAW images.

“I’ve been passionate about film for as long as I can remember. My goal here was to create a better brush for the artists - the filmmakers,” Potasz said. “High quality video content usually requires expensive, professional equipment, but there’s a rising number of amateur and pro filmmakers using their smartphones to create videos. InMotion’s mission is to take their footage to the next level and InMotion does just that, effortlessly.”

The InMotion campaign runs from October 24 to November 30, 2017 with an estimated delivery date of July 2018. For a full rundown of the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter page.

