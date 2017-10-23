Customer Contact Services has Made the Inc. 5000 List for the 5th Time.

Inc 5000 List For the fifth time, Customer Contact Services is being recognized as one of America’s fastest growing companies.

CCS has Earned Position 4138 on the 2017 Inc. 5000

Minnesota Based Call Center, Customer Contact Services, makes the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies for the fifth time.

Customer Contact Services (CCS) is a Call Center that does business worldwide with its headquarters being based in Eden Prairie, MN. For the fifth time, Customer Contact Services is being recognized as one of America’s fastest growing companies. Inc. 5000 recently stated the following: “This is your 5th time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment. Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere seven percent have made the list five times.”

When hearing of making the Inc. 5000 list again, Co-Owners Erik O’Borsky and Derek Zaugg released the following statement; “We are proud of the fact that our investments in infrastructure and new technologies combined with our top notch management team have allowed us to reach new markets, thus continuing to drive revenue and profitability.”

In business for nearly 50 years, CCS has grown to over 150 employees with offices in Eden Prairie, MN; Daphne, Alabama; Orlando, Florida; and Kankakee, Illinois. CCS couples state-of-the-art equipment with a superior skilled staff to become a seamless extension of their customers’ culture and processes. Whether their customers are looking for an answering service, call center help, e-commerce support, tiered-technical support, event registration assistance, client questionnaires and surveys, or something else — CCS has the ability to meet any challenge--24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For more information or to find out if the services that CCS offers may be a good fit for your company, please call 888-832-5397 or email us at sales(at)yourccsteam(dot)com.