Sometimes you are better off not knowing what you don't know. When Jay Lazar started his new company, Merchandise USA, in 1984, the country was on the tail end of a recession and times were tough. By forging ahead everyday with determination and persistence, he grew his company from a desk in a relative's basement, to a small storefront, to a 2500 square foot warehouse with office, and today Merchandise USA operates from more than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The company specializes in buying and selling closeout, overstock, liquidation and surplus inventory. It may be a cancelled order from a major national retail chain, it may be excess inventory a distributor needs to move out of their warehouse, or it may be from a bankruptcy or auction. But pretty much anything goes - toys, housewares, gift items, luggage, apparel, baby products, furniture, glassware, hardware, sporting goods, handbags and much more.

The most recent deals include closeouts of plastic food containers, brooms, mops and buckets as well as liquidated toys and games for the holidays. They have a huge closeout on table lamps and floor lamps, as well as an amazing deal on a big surplus inventory of giftware.

"Basically, if it's something we can sell to the mass market, it fits our model." said Lazar. "We are in the business of buying and selling deals, so as long as it is a legitimate closeout or overstock, or something another company needs to liquidate, I'm interested. We are all keenly aware of how much the retail environment has changed, but if we continue giving our customers great values on high quality merchandise, we should be okay. What we do isn't rocket science - we just have to figure out how to keep selling ten dollar bills for five bucks."

