symplr Announces Certified Partner Program

Today, symplr®, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, announced the symplr Certified Partner Program, an open ecosystem that enables partners to integrate with symplr products, providing additional value to both symplr and partner customers.

“We’re excited to announce our Certified Partner Program along with the charter members of the program,” said Rick Pleczko, President and CEO of symplr. “We developed the program based on feedback from our customers who asked for out-of-the-box integration with other software applications in their environment. Our goal is to provide a completely open ecosystem enabling easy integration with our credentialing and provider management platforms. This interoperability provides significant benefits to our customers by eliminating custom interface development and redundant data entry, and providing significant value-added functionality; all saving time, resources and reducing error.”

The symplr Certified Partner Program has two key attributes. The first is a rich API, which provides partners with a mechanism to easily and effectively perform bi-directional integration with symplr platforms. In addition, a certification program ensures that mutual customers can trust the integration with partner solutions. Charter members of the partner program include:



CredSimple – CVO Integration with the symplr Cactus Provider Management Platform and symplr’s Vistar® Provider Management Platform for payers and managed care organizations.

Kyruus – Integration with the symplr Cactus Provider Management Platform enabling provider search, match, and scheduling leveraging the Cactus Provider Management Platform as a key source of provider data.

Aperture – CVO Integration with the symplr Cactus Provider Management Platform.

SkillSurvey – Integrating its digital peer referencing capabilities with the symplr Cactus Provider Management Platform enabling rapid peer reference.

RepScrubs – Integration with the symplr Vendor Credentialing Platform, enabling single point of credential verification from RepScrubs ScrubPort machines.

“The symplr Certified Partner Program is a significant step in integrating best-in-class solutions to deliver high value-added functionality to customers,” said Steve Heister, Chief Product Officer of SkillSurvey. “The integration between SkillSurvey’s digital peer referencing solution and symplr’s Cactus Provider Management Platform provides Cactus users with an easy-to-use, digital peer reference experience that typically delivers feedback from providers’ peer references in less than three days.”

For more information on symplr’s Certified Partner Program visit: http://www.symplr.com/community/partners or email partners(at)symplr(dot)com

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.

About the symplr Certified Partner Program

symplr is committed to creating an open ecosystem that enables partners to integrate with our platforms and to provide additional value to mutual customers. We have developed a rich API, providing partners with a mechanism to easily and effectively perform bi-directional integration with our platforms. In order to ensure that our mutual customers can trust the integration with partner products, we have developed a certification program. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/community/partners or (866) 373-9725 or partners(at)symplr(dot)com.

