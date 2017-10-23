Cynopsis will host the November 13 webinar, Solving the Digital Ad Measurement Challenge, and will share perspectives, best practices, and goals for having a holistic media measurement ecosystem that gives every medium equitable value.

George Ivie, CEO & Executive Director for Media Rating Council, will moderate the discussion with speakers including Bill Tucker, EVP for the Association of National Advertisers (ANA); Louis Jones, EVP, Media & Data Practice for the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4 A’s); and other key players representing the agency, advertiser and publisher sides.

The session will allow for real time Q&As to ensure specific questions are answered. During the interactive webinar, attendees will learn:



What are the key standards today and how they will impact your client campaigns

What you need to know and what you need to do to be ready for cross media measurement

The latest thinking in viewability standards – and beyond

Register your team today for the Cynopsis webinar, “ Solving the Digital Ad Measurement Challenge.”

All attendees will receive full access to speaker presentations for 1 year. Tuition is based on location, not number of participants, so each registration site can have multiple participants for one low price. Questions? Contact Trish Pihonak at trish@cynopsis.com.

