Children will make Halloween masks and other hands-on projects at Spooktacular Family Maker at Hacker Lab powered by Sierra College on Oct 27. Photographer Daryl Stinchfield Sierra College invites everyone to come to Spooktacular Family Maker Night to tour the makerspace, meet our friendly community members and have fun making.

Sierra College Makerspaces are sponsoring a free “Spooktacular Family Maker Night” where all ages can treat themselves to making masks, sewing treat bags, crafting gourd birdhouses, soldering LED costume embellishments and creating other projects, as well as participating in a costume contest, photo booth and Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, October 27 from 5-8 PM at Hacker Lab powered by Sierra College located at 4415 Granite Dr., Rocklin CA. You can RSVP to Spooktacular Family Maker Night.

Maker stations with supplies and instructors to help guests will be set up throughout the makerspace according to Dominic Gutierrez, Director, Sierra Makerspaces. “Activities are designed for both children and adults to apply their own creativity to customizing easy-to-make projects,” said Gutierrez. “We hope everyone will come in costume, take a complimentary photo provided by RocketBooths.com and participate in the costume contest for kids, adults and couples. Members have been creating Cosplay costumes at the makerspace so we hope they will join in.”

Katie Lucero, Mathematics Professor, Sierra College, explained that Family Maker Night introduces the campus and community to the Rocklin makerspace tools, teachers and creative environment. “I’ve incorporated hands-on projects into mathematics classes and gotten a great response from students who appreciate experiencing how math lessons can be applied to real life,” said Lucero. “This Spooktacular Family Maker Night will be a fun way for faculty members to see all the amazing tools, people and possibilities at Hacker Lab for crafting projects, and inspiring their children and students.”

Eric Ullrich, Co-Founder, Hacker Lab, is hosting the event at the Rocklin makerspace. “There is nothing more creative than Halloween so a family oriented night of making with a Halloween theme will be a lot of fun,” said Ullrich. “It is another way to introduce students to tools they can use to make class projects, show children the fun kids camps offered, and showcase our creative tools and spaces where seniors meet up for sewing, virtual reality enthusiasts share their knowledge and anyone can learn to weld, build electronics, laser cut gifts, produce art and 3D print.”

Sierra Makerspaces are funded by the Community College Chancellor’s Office’s CCC Maker initiative to offer internships, create curriculum that teaches innovation and entrepreneurial skills through making, and build inclusive makerspace communities that teach in-demand skills that will contribute to the regional economy.

Hacker Lab powered by Sierra College is a community makerspace open to the public and offers members 24/7 access. Sierra College faculty are given memberships to incorporate innovation into their curriculum, Sierra College students can join for just $12.50 per month and reasonable rates are available for individual and family memberships.

Frequent classes are offered so members can learn to use tools and then they can create their own projects, explained Gutierrez. “The most amazing part of the makerspace is the community of people who share their expertise and ideas to help others design and build their projects,” Gutierrez. “I want to personally invite everyone to come to Spooktacular Family Maker Night to tour the space, meet our friendly community members and have fun making.”

Contact Dominic Gutierrez at (916) 913-2708 or dominic(at)SierraMakerspaces.com and follow Sierra Makerspaces on Twitter @SierraMakers, Facebook @Sierra College Makerspaces and Instagram @sierracollegemakerspaces. Learn more about the statewide CCC Maker initiative, managed by Sierra College.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to meet the needs of our community, serving 3200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley and Truckee. With over 120 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is Northern California's top community college for transfers to four-year universities and offers career/technical training and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region.