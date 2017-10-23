By using a state-of-the-art polyamide microfiber, we are able to offer high elasticity, softness and a surprisingly cool touch in this men’s underwear

Fifteen years ago a revolutionary product was made: Men’s underwear with a three-dimensional pouch that was able to provide strong support, fit and enhancement with top notch production standards in a seamless experience. Ergowear was achieving a defining moment in the evolution of men’s underwear, the creation of the world’s first ergonomic underwear with an elastic three-dimensional pouch.

Since then, Ergowear has been engaged in a continuous effort of innovation with the aim of manufacturing the best in men’s pouch underwear. X3D, MAX, FEEL, FEEL Classic, MAX Premium, MAX Light, InCopper and Suave are a few of the lines Ergowear has successfully launched in the past.

Today, Ergowear is announcing "XV", their 15th anniversary edition and most recent full line of pouch underwear for men. A collection of thongs, bikinis, boxers, briefs and midcuts with MAX and FEEL Classic pouches in navy blue, space gray, white, and gold color combinations.

“We have poured 15 years of experience researching and developing men’s underwear into this line," explains Mr Rodrigo Herzberg, founder of Ergowear.

FEEL and MAX just got even better

"XV" is a full line of midcuts, boxers, briefs, bikinis and thongs featuring Ergowear’s FEEL Classic and MAX pouch designs. An elegant palette in navy, space grey, white-gold and white-navy colors complements this line.

“We wanted this line to be initially available in two of our most iconic and best selling styles, namely FEEL and MAX,” states Mr Herzberg.

The new products are intended to be top of the line within Ergowear’s product offering, summarizing years of development as well as a constant learning and understanding of the customer needs in men’s underwear.

“By using a state-of-the-art polyamide microfiber, we are able to offer high elasticity, softness and a surprisingly cool touch in this men’s underwear,” explains Sergio Pino of the production team.

"XV" colors include Navy, a deep shade of blue; Space-Gray, an elegant grey tone; White with a Gold waistband; and White with a Navy waistband. All color combinations available in FEEL Classic and MAX styles. The new line comprises 28 styles in total.

Top quality materials, sophisticated manufacturing techniques and stricter quality controls make this one of Ergowear’s most exclusive product lines.

In Rodrigo’s words “In my opinion, "XV" is one of the most advanced and better products we have manufactured so far. It’s supportive, it’s comfortable and it’s elegant. It’s just amazing!”

If you love the fit of MAX or FEEL Classic, but also want to try a modern fabric with added stretch and a cooler touch, consider including some of the new "XV" styles in your drawer this season.

A perfect example of what Ergowear stands for, "XV" brings unprecedented materials, style and manufacturing to the product spectrum as well as top notch pouch underwear.

Meet "XV", Ergowear’s 15th anniversary edition of underwear. Their most exclusive design to date. Get yours today and be part of "XV’s” exclusive club.

Company Information:

Ergowear has been designing, manufacturing and selling ergonomic male underwear and swimwear worldwide since 2002. Its underwear and swimwear styles include boxers, thongs, bikinis, briefs, long johns, jock straps, square cuts, mid cuts, swim trunks, sleepwear and athletic wear. For more information about Ergowear or to order their latest product, please visit their website at: https://www.ergowear.com/