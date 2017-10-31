Fermat Software Joins the LoRa Alliance™

Fermat Software, a boutique software development consulting services company, announced today that is has joined the LoRa Alliance, one of the fastest growing alliances in the IoT sector. By entering the LoRa Alliance, Fermat will help customers accelerate and increase their deployment of IoT solutions and devices.

Geoff Mulligan, Chairman of the LoRa Alliance, said, “It’s exciting to welcome another software provider into the Alliance. Our membership truly spans the full supply chain from silicon to solutions. It is this diversity that allows us to ensure the LoRaWAN protocol can effectively connect devices around the globe easily and efficiently for any application that requires broad communication".

Khurram Qureshi, CEO of Fermat Software, said, “Fermat Software currently has clients in the Agriculture IoT and SmartHome IoT segments that are already utilizing the LoRaWAN™ standard as part of their solutions. By joining the LoRa Alliance Fermat Software is even better positioned to support existing and future clients. Our deep expertise in IoT devices and solutions will enable LoRaWAN adopters to bring their products to market rapidly”.

About Fermat Software

Fermat Software is a professional software development services consulting firm headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. We help our national clients deliver mission-critical projects across IoT, Cybersecurity, Mobile, Cloud and General Embedded Software with our highly skilled and experienced onshore software developers.

About LoRa Alliance™

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has grown to over 500 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, with continuing wide expansion in 2017. For information about joining the LoRa Alliance, please visit http://www.loraalliance.org/join.

