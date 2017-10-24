Covercy to launch terra for investment professionals

Covercy has announced today of launching terra (http://www.covercy.com/terra) – a platform that creates & monitors all international projects in one intuitive dashboard. Terra gives investment professionals, such as international real estate investment houses & agents, significant control over their foreign investor’s portfolio. With this online platform, the investment professionals intuitively create and monitor all projects in this simple transparent dashboard.

Once a project is created, terra will contact the investors/buyers and notify them the exact amount they need to transfer for the investment and speed up the money transfer process which the agent can now monitor all the way through to completion. What’s more, this ‘PayPal for Investment Professionals’ is both totally secure and free to use.

Doron Cohen, CEO: “Throughout 2016, we noticed a growing trend of Real Estate professionals who approached us to find a solution which will enable their clients to send large volumes of funds with small transfer fees and at the same time help them (the Real Estate Pros) speed up the transfer process”.

“During this time, we began to realize that the whole process of investing in a house overseas should be simplified and more transparent. More so, we knew that by tweaking our technology a little more will be able to become the piece of the puzzle which connects agents/brokers, lawyers, funds and investors in a more efficient way, and terra is exactly that”.

About Covercy:

Covercy provides a cross border payment solution for investors, businesses and individuals. Its fast, efficient, and secure service powers overseas transactions at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods, thanks to a robust and user-friendly platform which speeds up communications and streamlines payments, saving clients’ time and maximising their profits.

Covercy is backed by Microsoft Accelerator, SGVC as well as Mindset ventures.

Covercy Europe Limited (09447723) is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (The FCA) as an Authorized Payments Institution. Covercy Europe Limited is also a registered money service business by HMRC.