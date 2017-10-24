Linux Academy - Cloud Assessments This latest funding will be used to continue expanding the Linux Academy content catalog, as well as to grow our Cloud Assessments platform with the new training and hiring tools that it provides.

Linux Academy and Cloud Assessments, the leading online Linux and cloud training platform and community, has secured $6.8 million in Series A funding through Arthur Ventures.

“We've always believed that high quality training should be affordable, and Arthur Ventures has been an invaluable partner in helping us advance this mission," said Anthony James, Founder and CEO, Linux Academy and Cloud Assessments. “This latest funding will be used to continue expanding the Linux Academy content catalog, as well as to grow our Cloud Assessments platform with the new training and hiring tools that it provides.”

Cloud Assessments uses artificial intelligence to personalize cloud training based on a person's current and changing skill set. The only platform of its kind on the market, Cloud Assessments allows enterprises to test and train their IT teams, as well as prospective job candidates, on their cloud technology skills by taking hands-on Challenges in live environments. Cloud Assessments also offers Quests and Learning Activities so individuals can learn efficiently, earning badges of completion along the way to prove their skills.

More than 250,000 aspiring and expert engineers have developed new skills through Linux Academy, with more signing up every day. Many of the world’s finest technology companies and institutions also train at Linux Academy, including Rackspace, the Associated Press, MailChimp, the University of Alabama, the University of Arizona, Clemson University, and many more.

“Linux Academy and Cloud Assessments has changed, and is continuously changing, the way that individuals and companies train for cloud technologies and find talent,” said Ryan Kruizenga, Partner at Arthur Ventures. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Linux Academy and Cloud Assessments to help the company move into the next stage of its growth and evolution.”

Recently, Linux Academy was ranked #1 on the list of education companies on the 2017 Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year growth of 4,654 percent, Linux Academy made the top 100 of the overall list at #78, at #5 on the list of Texas companies, and #4 on the list of Dallas companies.

About Linux Academy

Linux Academy offers the only cloud computing education platform that tests students in live server environments. Through self-paced courses, hands-on labs, six cloud servers, personal access to expert instructors, and an ever-growing learning library, Linux Academy caters to a range of skill levels from beginner to expert. Courses are geared toward Linux, AWS, Google Cloud Platforms, OpenStack, DevOps, Azure, Big Data, and Containers. Linux Academy provides more value per dollar than any other IT training program. To enroll or to explore tools and group rates, visit: http://www.linuxacademy.com.